Michael Vick, Randy Moss headline ballot released for 2024 College Football Hall of Fame class

The College Football Hall of Fame has introduced the nominees for its 2024 induction class, that includes a bunch of megastar gamers together with former Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick, California operating again Marshawn Lynch, Pittsburgh broad receiver Larry Fitzgerald, and Marshall broad receiver Randy Moss. The listing additionally comprises 78 former FBS gamers and 9 former FBS coaches, in addition to 101 former gamers and 32 former coaches from the divisional ranks.

Vick had an excellent collegiate occupation, throwing for 3,299 yards and 21 touchdowns whilst additionally speeding for 1,299 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Hokies from 1999-2000. He used to be a dynamic participant and one of probably the most impactful dual-threat quarterbacks of his time, completing 3rd within the balloting for the Heisman Trophy in 1999 and following that up with a sixth-place end in 2000. He used to be later decided on because the No. 1 general select within the 2021 NFL Draft via the Atlanta Falcons.

Moss, then again, had one of probably the most spectacular receiving seasons of all time throughout his time with Marshall. In his ultimate season, he recorded 97 catches for 1,820 yards and 26 touchdowns, incomes him consensus All-American standing and the Biletnikoff Award for the country’s most sensible broad receiver. He completed fourth in Heisman balloting ahead of being drafted twenty first general via the Minnesota Vikings in 1998.

Lynch rushed for 3,230 yards and 29 touchdowns over the direction of 3 years at California, culminating in a first-team All-American variety in 2006. Fitzgerald, in the meantime, recorded 166 catches and a couple of,677 yards in simply two seasons with the Panthers (2002-03), incomes him the Biletnikoff Award and unanimous All-American honors for his 92-catch, 1,672-yard season in 2003.

In addition to the gamers, the listing additionally comprises coaches corresponding to former Miami and UTSA trainer Larry Coker, former Michigan State trainer Mark Dantonio, and previous Nebraska and Ohio trainer Frank Solich.

The National Football Foundation’s president and CEO, Steve Hatchell, expressed his pleasure for the announcement, declaring, “Being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year.”

The complete listing of nominees may also be discovered within the link here, and the induction rite will happen on Dec. 10, 2024.