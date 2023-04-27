Miami Heat Set to Renew Playoff History With Longtime Rival New York Knicks – NBC 6 South Florida

After a historic get started to the 2023 NBA playoffs for the Miami Heat, the place they changed into simply the 6th No. 8 seed to knock off a most sensible seed within the first spherical, the crew now turns its consideration to an previous, hated foe.

The Heat will face the rival New York Knicks – a contention that may upload every other bankruptcy to one of the crucial maximum infamous postseason battles in NBA historical past.

- Advertisement -

Miami and New York have met in 5 earlier sequence within the postseason, with the Knicks successful 3 of the ones.

In 1997, the Heat defeated the Knicks within the Eastern Conference semifinals prior to dropping to the eventual champion Chicago Bulls within the convention finals. The sequence used to be identified for the notorious struggle between Miami’s P.J. Brown and New York’s Charlie Ward on the Miami Arena.

The following two seasons, the Knicks defeated Miami within the first spherical – beginning in 1998, a chain highlighted via an notorious struggle between Miami’s Alonzo Mourning and New York’s Larry Johnson the place Knicks head trainer Jeff Van Gundy grabbed Mourning’s leg.

- Advertisement -

In 1999, New York gained when the Knicks have been the No. 8 seed and Miami used to be the No. 1 seed. The sequence used to be identified for Game 5, the place Allen Houston’s sequence successful shot eradicated Miami within the ultimate playoff recreation ever on the Arena.

In 2000, the groups met within the semifinal spherical with the Knicks successful in seven video games. Miami and New York would no longer meet once more within the postseason till 2012, when Miami gained in 5 video games on their means to the Heat’s 2d NBA name.

New York complex to the second one spherical of the playoffs for the primary time in 10 seasons with their first spherical sequence win over Cleveland. Game 1 of the sequence can be Sunday at Madison Square Garden.