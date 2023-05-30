Miami Heat, Florida Panthers head to the finals together for the first time in history – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The Miami Heat and the Florida Panthers are each headed to the finals at the identical time, marking a distinct second for South Florida sports activities. The two groups will now compete for a championship, with each coming into the playoffs as 8 seeds and profitable a Game 7 in Boston alongside the approach.

This is the Heat’s 7th finals look and the Panthers’ first go back and forth to the Stanley Cup Finals in just about 30 years. Throughout the playoffs, the groups were rooting for each and every different, with Miami Heat guard Max Strus noting that it is a laugh to watch them and spot the middle they are enjoying with.

Coach Erik Spoelstra stated that the Florida Panthers’ win will have been simply the distraction his staff wanted, pointing out that “That’s been one of the great joys of everyone in our locker room, is having something to rally around and get our minds off of this.”

On the basketball court docket, fanatics will face the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic, who simply swept LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Miami Heat Insider Ethan Skolnick recognizes Jokic’s talent and calls him the main process in this sequence, however he notes that the Heat already understand how just right he’s.

In the spring, the University of Miami and Florida Atlantic University each made it to the Final Four, solidifying South Florida’s sports activities dominance. Now, each the Heat and the Panthers are chasing championships at the identical time, with simply 4 wins status between them and glory.

