Miami-Dade State Attorney discusses property management cases, bill that would help prosecute crimes

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Local 10 News has reported a number of tales from South Florida citizens annoyed through their apartment and house owners associations and property management corporations.

“I have three complaints with case numbers,” stated apartment proprietor Jenny Trujillo. “They have done nothing.”

“There needs to be some sort of accountability,” in keeping with HOA resident Ed Guminski. “There needs to be somebody looking into this and doing something.”

Most lately, studies have fascinated by B.D.M. Property Management and property supervisor Michael Curtis, who runs a number of houses in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Owners have alleged corruption, loss of transparency, even robbery. But probably the most constant criticism is that no person appears to be looking at.

“You report to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, you report to the Mayor, you report to the commissioner, you’re on the news, and nothing is done,” lamented one unit proprietor named Carol, “No one seems to care.”

In Miami-Dade County, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle has been running on those instances.

“Half of Floridians, of 22 million Floridians, live in condominium associations, or in homeowners associations,” Fernandez Rundle instructed Local 10′s Amy Viteri. “In the last couple of months maybe we’ve had over 400 complaints that have come into my office.”

The problem is that a lot of the alleged wrongdoing in associations isn’t technically a criminal offense, but.

A proposed bill making its approach via Florida’s legislature is having a look to modify that through criminalizing well-liked offenses like withholding monetary information, fraudulent election job in associations, even kickbacks.

“The only way you can really get the records under the present existing law is to go to civil court,” defined Fernandez Rundle. “And so sometimes what is the law and what feels like a crime are not the same.”

House Bill 919 is subsidized through State Representative Juan Carlos Porras who represents district 119 which covers a part of Miami-Dade County.

If handed it would additionally create a pathway for prison allegations to be handed to regulation enforcement somewhat than stay throughout the state’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which house owners have complained for years turns out reluctant or ill-equipped to implement the principles.

“We need an investigative agency like FDLE who’s going to be trained and engaged and committed to these crimes,” stated Fernandez Rundle.

In 2016, a Miami-Dade grand jury issued a scathing record calling the DBPR “Ill-suited to correct problems brought to their attention” including “There was no requirement of prior investigative experience and no formal investigative training was offered.”

The record additionally criticized the way in which during which house owners must document grievances, “The… Complaint process seems designed solely to screen out complaints.”

“So what this law does, is it gives more teeth to the DBPR,” stated Fernandez Rundle, “It gives them a constant referral service, or referral mandate, if you like, to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.”

Fernandez Rundle has been vocal in her toughen of recent regulations to criminalize unhealthy conduct in associations and property management corporations, mentioning it would fast-track investigations and help deliver extra instances to justice.

It used to be her workplace that in the end helped make arrests within the multimillion greenback Hammocks Association case. It used to be a procedure which took years, she stated, on account of the loss of current regulations round this conduct.

In its present state, the proposed regulation does now not allocate particular group of workers or investment for those investigations, one thing for which Fernandez Rundle had advocated.

“Are you concerned about resources to dedicate toward that?” requested Viteri, “I’m concerned about resources at the investigative level,” stated Fernandez Rundle, “When we see a good case put together, that makes our case much easier. When we have to do both. That makes it more complicated and slower.”

When requested concerning the regulation, a spokesperson for Governor Ron DeSantis wrote:

“Since this legislation is still subject to the legislative process (and therefore different iterations), the governor will decide on the merits of the bill in final form if and when it passes and is delivered to the governor’s office.”

Local 10 News additionally reached out to the DBPR in regards to the proposed bill however presently had now not heard again.

B.D.M. property supervisor Michael Curtis has declined an interview with Local 10 and has accused the unit house owners themselves of corruption.