Miami-Dade Parks, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital team up for water safety event in Perrine – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

In order to stay households protected throughout the summer time, it is crucial for youngsters to know the way to swim. Fortunately, a South Florida group is offering unfastened swim courses for youngsters, in an effort to advertise water safety and save you drowning injuries.

Summer is instantly drawing near, and lots of South Floridians will probably be in search of reduction from the warmth in the water. However, Jim O’Connor with Miami-Dade Parks emphasizes the significance of kids realizing the way to swim.

- Advertisement -

Miami-Dade County has collaborated with Nicklaus Children’s Hospital to lift consciousness concerning the risks of drowning and the desire for swim courses. “Please watch your kids around the water, especially going into summer,” O’Connor urges. “Teach the kids how to swim, sign up for swim classes.”

At the West Perrine Aquatic Center in Southwest Miami-Dade, round a dozen households took good thing about this chance via collaborating in the unfastened swim courses. “We have a pool in the house, and we’ve actually been trying to get them to learn how to swim for a while now,” mentioned one father who attended. “I really want them to learn to swim, because at 5 years old, there’s a lot of our pools in our community, and I want them to be safe,” added a mom.

Drowning is the main explanation for demise amongst youngsters below age 4 in Miami-Dade County, making water safety schooling and swim courses essential for households. Recently, two dual brothers elderly 13 drowned at Arthur Woodard Park in Northwest Miami-Dade, highlighting the risk of water. “I think it’s very important for every child to learn how to swim,” the daddy on the event mentioned.

- Advertisement -

If you have an interest in studying extra about Miami-Dade Parks’ thirteenth Annual Summer Safety Splash event, talk over with their website.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This subject material is probably not printed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the newest news proper on your inbox