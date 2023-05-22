Miami businessman to be sentenced years after murder of ex-wife’s lover

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Manuel Marin, a former spouse of Presidente Supermarkets, is about to be sentenced on Monday after being discovered accountable of manslaughter and kidnapping in reference to the murder of his ex-wife’s lover.

The trial lasted for almost 5 hours in March, culminating in Marin’s acquittal on a second-degree murder fee. However, he used to be convicted of manslaughter, felony conspiracy to devote kidnapping, and kidnapping.

During the trial, a detective testified that Marin’s cellular phone used to be situated close to the crime scene in 2011 when Camilo Salazar used to be killed.

Retired Miami-Dade Detective William Hladky claimed that Marin’s “phone pinged off of a tower which was located just north of the crime scene” all over his testimony.

Detectives alleged {that a} trio consisting of Roberto Isaac, Alexis Vila Perdomo, and Ariel Gandulla kidnapped Salazar in Coconut Grove, tortured him, and killed him prior to the use of fuel to burn phase of his frame off Okeechobee Road close to the Everglades.

Relatives and the widow of the sufferer have been noticed embracing one some other all over detailed testimony from a former Miami-Dade clinical examiner, who claimed that Salazar used to be tied up and overwhelmed with an object sturdy sufficient to fracture his jaw and cranium. She stated that he used to be burned and had his throat slit, all whilst he used to be nonetheless alive, with the world of maximum burning being his pelvis and genitalia.

Gandulla, often referred to as Ariel Sarria, advised the courtroom that he noticed Marin in his blue Mercedes-Benz all over Salazar’s kidnapping. State Attorney Justin Funck mentioned that “Manny Marin is waiting with the hatch up – back of the Mercedes lined in plastic.”

Marin’s then-wife, Jenny Marin, testified that Salazar, an inside fashion designer from Coconut Grove who used to be married to Daisy Holcombe, used to be killed after her husband came upon she had an affair with him that lasted for approximately two years.

Manuel Marin surrendered to government in 2018 at a U.S. embassy in Spain to face fees for the June 1, 2011, murder. In that very same 12 months, Marin’s son, Yaddiel Marin, used to be arrested in Miami-Dade County on allegations of financially aiding his father whilst the senior Marin used to be in hiding.

In 2019, Isaac used to be convicted of second-degree murder and conspiracy to devote kidnapping and murder, whilst Vila Perdomo used to be discovered accountable of conspiracy to devote kidnapping and murder. A pass judgement on sentenced Isaac to lifestyles in jail and Vila Perdomo to 15 years in jail.

Under a plea deal, Gandulla used to be sentenced to 36 months in jail and served all of the sentence. The Florida Department of Corrections launched him on April 11, 2022.