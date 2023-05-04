Miami Beach sets curfew to manage spring break crowds after 2 deadly shootings

article - Advertisement -

Following two fatal shootings, Miami Beach officials have implemented a curfew to manage crowds during spring break.

The curfew, which is in effect from 11:59 pm on Sunday until 6 am on Monday, according to a City of Miami Beach release. Another curfew will be in place from Thursday until Monday, March 27. The curfew mainly affects South Beach, a popular party location for spring breakers. Officials will be discussing additional restrictions on Monday.

The curfew requires businesses to close before midnight, but hotels can stay open later to serve their guests. Restaurants can only offer delivery services, and the curfew does not apply to those traveling to and from work, or essential services such as fire, police, and hospital services, according to the city release.

There were two separate shootings on South Beach on Friday night and early Sunday morning that resulted in two deaths.

On Friday night, two males were shot, one died, and another was seriously injured. Police detained one person at the scene and found four guns, according to the Associated Press.

Less than 48 hours later, another shooting occurred at 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Ocean Beach in South Beach. A male was shot and later died at the hospital. Officers chased down a suspect on foot, according to police on Twitter.

Last year, the city imposed a midnight curfew following two shootings on Ocean Drive. The previous year, around 1,000 arrests were made, with dozens of guns seized during a rowdy spring break that prompted Miami Beach officials to take measures to calm the situation, according to the Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.