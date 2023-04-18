Mexico travel warning: FBI Dallas says country not safe to visit

The U.S. Department of State issued a degree 4 alert for sure portions of Mexico, which is equivalent to warnings for Afghanistan and Iraq.

They've issued a level 4 alert for sure portions, which is equivalent to the warnings for Afghanistan and Iraq.

The head of the Dallas FBI place of job spoke with WFAA in regards to the violence around the border.

”I might say Mexico is not a safe country presently for my part,” stated particular agent Chad Yarbrough, Dallas FBI SAC.

Federal regulation enforcement mavens stated violence has larger in Mexico after the arrests of infamous drug lord El Chapo and his sons who ran the country's biggest cartel, the Sinaloa Cartel. They stated now others try to take their position and that's main to kidnappings, extortion, robberies and murders.

“I think overall there is always going to be a bit of a turf battle with any cartel whether it’s dismantled, and you have subordinates waiting in the wings to take over those roles,” stated Eduardo Chaves, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s particular agent in price in Dallas.

For probably the most phase, motels were more secure puts for Americans to keep however this weekend seven other people had been gunned down at a lodge in Guanajuato.

And remaining 12 months, Americans had been stuck within the crossfire between rival cartels at a Cancun lodge.

“I heard a whole lot of popping noises, and someone yelled out shooter,” shouted a witness.

Last month, Mexican government stated 4 Americans had been abducted via cartels. Two of them had been killed.

“They all were given shot on the identical time and she or he watched them die,” stated the mum of one of the crucial survivors.

Mexican government stated the vacationers had been fallacious for rival cartel individuals.

”Obviously the violence continues to be at a top degree there in Mexico,” stated Yarbrough.