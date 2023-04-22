Mexico seizes 10 tigers, 5 lions in cartel-dominated area

(*10*)



On Saturday, Mexican prosecutors reported the seizure of numerous unique animals, together with 5 lions, six jaguars, ten tigers, and more than a few different species, in a the city managed by way of a drug cartel. Just every week prior, US prosecutors had introduced {that a} Sinaloa cartel chief saved tigers and fed his enemies to them, each alive and lifeless. The discovery of the animals happened in the state of Jalisco, the turf of a cartel of the similar title. The particular person liable for the huge menagerie was once now not known. However, town the place the animals have been discovered, La Barca, has noticed cartel murders and mass graves in the previous. The assets was once additionally the site for antelopes, a llama, deer, and birds.

The animals gave the look to be saved in cages, stalls, and pens, unfold out over a big area. While the cause of the animals’ captivity was once now not transparent, they have been seized because it was once presumed that they have been being held illegally. In maximum circumstances in Mexico, seized animals are transferred to personal or public zoos or reserves to obtain right kind care.

Last week, American prosecutors mentioned how drug lords use tigers in grotesque main points. According to an indictment unsealed on April 4 in the Southern District of New York in opposition to the Sinaloa cartel and its companions, lots of the sufferers have been fed lifeless or alive to tigers saved by way of defendants Ivan Archivaldo Guzman Salazar and Jesus Alfredo Guzman Salazar, who reared and saved tigers as pets. The brothers are a few of the number one defendants in the indictment, and are the sons of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. For a few years, Mexican drug lords have had a fascination with unique animals. In 2022, footage surfaced of a small monkey dressed in a scaled-down bulletproof vest and camouflage jacket mendacity over the frame of a lifeless gangster, who, it seems that, was once the animal’s proprietor.

The monkey won his personal ‘corrida,’ a standard Mexican people ballad incessantly penned in tribute to drug kingpins, in step with the post on social media. According to the ballad, (*5*)