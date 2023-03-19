Mexico president says ‘lack of hugs’ caused US drug crisis

It’s the newest in a sequence of provocative statements from the Mexican president in regards to the fentanyl overdose crisis.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Mexico’s president stated Friday that U.S. households have been responsible for the fentanyl overdose crisis as a result of they don’t hug their children sufficient.

The remark by means of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador caps every week of provocative statements from him in regards to the crisis caused by means of fentanyl, a man-made opioid trafficked by means of Mexican cartels that has been blamed for approximately 70,000 overdose deaths in step with 12 months within the United States.

López Obrador stated circle of relatives values have damaged down within the United States, as a result of oldsters don’t let their youngsters are living at house lengthy sufficient. He has additionally denied that Mexico produces fentanyl.

On Friday, the Mexican president informed a morning news briefing that the issue was once caused by means of “a lack of hugs, of embraces.”

"There is a lot of disintegration of families, there is a lot of individualism, there is a lack of love, of brotherhood, of hugs and embraces," López Obrador stated of the U.S. crisis. "That is why they (U.S. officials) should be dedicating funds to address the causes."

López Obrador has time and again stated that Mexico’s close-knit circle of relatives values are what have stored it from the wave of fentanyl overdoses. Experts say that Mexican cartels are making such a lot cash now from the U.S. marketplace that they see no wish to promote fentanyl of their house marketplace.

Cartels incessantly promote methamphetamines in Mexico, the place the drug is extra in style as it purportedly is helping folks paintings tougher.

López Obrador has been stung by means of calls within the United States to designate Mexican drug gangs as terrorist organizations. Some Republicans have stated they choose the use of the U.S. army to crack down at the Mexican cartels.

On Wednesday, López Obrador referred to as anti-drug insurance policies within the U.S. a failure Wednesday and proposed a ban in each nations on the use of fentanyl in drugs — although little of the drug crosses from hospitals into the unlawful marketplace.

U.S. government estimate that almost all unlawful fentanyl is produced in clandestine Mexican labs the use of Chinese precursor chemical substances. Relatively little of the unlawful marketplace comes from diverting medicinal fentanyl used as anesthesia in surgical procedures and different procedures.