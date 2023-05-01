Mexico immigration agency head to stand trial in deadly fire

A pass judgement on has ordered the head of Mexico’s immigration agency to stand trial on fees that he failed in his duty to give protection to the ones in his custody when 40 migrants died in a fire at a border detention heart in March

Francisco Garduño will stay loose throughout the lawsuits and can proceed in his process. His legal professional, Rodolfo Pérez, advised The Associated Press that they’re going to take a look at to succeed in an settlement for reparations to the sufferers in order to keep away from a trial.

“I will keep working … until ordered otherwise”, Garduño advised media overdue Sunday as he left the courtroom in the border the town of Ciudad Juárez.

Federal prosecutors mentioned that Garduño was once liable for the security of the rustic’s immigration amenities and that there was once proof that he knew that Ciudad Juárez’s detention heart lacked elementary protection measures however he did not anything to trade it.

The pass judgement on denied the prosecutors’ request that Garduño be got rid of from his place. He may have to provide himself to the courtroom each two weeks.

Garduño protection staff mentioned {that a} non-public company was once liable for safety on the facility, no longer executive officers.

A migrant allegedly began a fire throughout the Ciudad Juarez detention heart on March 27. Security cameras throughout the facility confirmed smoke briefly filling the cellular conserving 68 male migrants, however no person with keys tried to rescue them. In addition to the 40 killed, greater than two dozen had been injured in the fire.

Garduño hasn’t stepped down from his post, and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has voiced his reinforce. The president appointed Garduño to run the agency in 2019 whilst beneath force from then U.S. President Donald Trump to take a extra competitive stance in opposition to migrants crossing Mexico. Garduño had prior to now been in price of Mexico’s prisons.

Seven different immigration officers are status trial, together with one that faces the similar fees as Garduño. The different six, together with a retired army legitimate who was once the immigration agency’s delegate in the state of Chihuahua, the place Ciudad Juárez is situated, had been charged with murder and inflicting damage by way of omission.