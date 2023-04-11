Mexican ballad singer Julian Figueroa dead at age 27

Mexican ballad singer Julian Figueroa has died at age 27, his mom introduced on Instagram. Maribel Guardia, a fellow singer, wrote on Instagram that her son used to be discovered unresponsive at house and when first responders arrived, he used to be pronounced dead.

Guardia, who shared Figueroa with former spouse Joan Sebastian, stated her son died from acute myocardial infarction and ventricular traumatic inflammation.

Acute myocardial infarction is a heart attack and ventricular traumatic inflammation, sometimes called V-Fib, is an abnormal middle rhythm that may be fatal, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Guardia stated the circle of relatives is soliciting for privateness throughout the painful time and that Figueroa’s funeral will probably be non-public. She signed the post for herself, her husband, Marco Chacón and Figueroa’s spouse, Imelda Garza Tuñón.

Figueroa’s wife also posted about his dying, as did his sister Juliana. He had one son, José Julián Figueroa.

Figueroa’s final Instagram post earlier than he died used to be a tribute to his father, who used to be additionally a singer, and died in 2015. Sebastian gained 4 Grammys.

He adopted in either one of his folks’ footsteps as an entertainer, liberating 4 complete period albums. He additionally seemed in a chain about his past due father’s lifestyles, in addition to different performing roles.

