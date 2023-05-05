Mexia, Texas News | Dead body found at a business on Milam Street

The Mexia Police Department has made a statement that an unidentified lifeless body was once came upon in Mexia on May third. The document states that officials spoke back to a request in regards to the discovery of a lifeless body positioned at a business positioned at 701 East Milam Street.

The police division has supplied no main points in regards to the person, and their identity has no longer been imaginable but. The body has been transferred for an post-mortem to establish the motive and time of loss of life. No additional information has been launched through the government in regards to the incident at the instant.

6 News has indicated that they’re going to stay updating any new information in regards to the case because it develops.