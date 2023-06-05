Mets clear up catching situation as Tomás Nido gets designated for assignment, Omar Narváez returns

The New York Mets made some adjustments to their catching situation on Monday: Omar Narváez, who were out of motion since early April because of a calf pressure, was once activated from the 60-day injured listing following his minor-league rehab project. To make room at the 40-man and lively rosters, Tomás Nido was once designated for project.

Narváez, 31, is a cast batsman from the left aspect of the plate by way of positional requirements, with an OPS+ of 100 over 8 major-league seasons. He has hit a mean 14 house runs in keeping with 162 video games performed all through that duration. Narváez will now serve as a backup to Francisco Álvarez, the productive rookie catcher who bats from the fitting aspect.

Tomás Nido’s tenure with the Mets involves an finish after a disappointing batting efficiency of .125/.153/.125 in 61 plate appearances this season. The lacklustre efficiency resulted in boos from the Citi Field crowd just lately. Although a Mets lifer, Nido is underneath contract via subsequent season and does not have sufficient carrier time to elect loose company whilst nonetheless protecting his contract. With the stability of his $3.7 million wage throughout the rest of this season and subsequent, it is most likely he’s going to clear waivers and finish up being assigned to Triple-A as dear intensity, except the Mets negotiate a business.

The Mets have a 30-30 document for the season, hanging them in 3rd position within the National League East on Monday’s off day.