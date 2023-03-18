Mets’ Brandon Nimmo set for MRI after suffering ankle injury during spring training game vs. Marlins

New York Mets middle fielder Brandon Nimmo is set for an MRI after injuring his ankle during a slide into 2nd base in Friday’s spring training game in opposition to the Marlins. Here’s a glance:

The extent of the injury is not but identified, however supervisor Buck Showalter told reporters after the game that Nimmo himself did not suppose it was once critical. While medical doctors did not see the will for an X-ray, Nimmo will go through an MRI at the injured ankle on Saturday. The Mets will know extra after they obtain the effects.

Nimmo, who turns 30 in overdue March, is coming off a 2022 season by which he slashed .274/.367/.433 with 16 house runs and an NL-leading seven triples. For his occupation, he owns an OPS+ of 130 throughout portions of 7 major-league seasons, all with the Mets. This offseason, Nimmo and the Mets agreed to phrases on an eight-year, $162 million contract extension.

Nimmo’s injury comes mere days after the Mets misplaced All-Star nearer Edwin Díaz to a knee injury suffered during a World Baseball Classic mound party. Díaz will most probably pass over all the 2023 season. The Mets open the 2023 common season on March 30 at Miami.