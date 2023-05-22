Meta fined $1.3 billion for violating European data privacy rules

The Irish Data Protection Commission introduced the high-quality on Monday.

LONDON — Facebook’s mother or father corporate, Meta, used to be fined €1.2 billion, or about $1.3 billion, for failing to agree to the European Union’s privacy insurance policies.

The Irish Data Protection Commission introduced the high-quality on Monday, pronouncing Meta had violated the phrases of General Data Protection Regulations, a collection of rules for protective buyer privacy within the European Union.

ABC News has reached out to Meta for remark.

This is a growing tale. Please take a look at again for updates.