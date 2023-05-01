Met Gala 2023: Priyanka to Deepika, Indians who graced the coveted event







Famously referred to as the greatest evening out for type, Met Gala 2023 is after all right here! The Met Gala 2023 is a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. With the theme for this 12 months`s Met being ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’, stars can pay homage to the famend type clothier Karl Lagerfeld of their perfect ensembles impressed through the clothier. As the clock is ticking, we stand lower than 10 hours clear of being flooded with footage of the stars of their remark outfits.

While the Met comprises an enormous collection of stars from Hollywood, B-Town stars have additionally earned their spot at the event over the years with their exemplary paintings. Let`s take a stroll down reminiscence lane and glance again at the Bollywood beauties and outstanding Indian personalities who walked Met Gala`s coveted purple carpet with all their glory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Making her debut at the Met Gala 2017, international icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas become the first ever Indian to grace the Met Gala purple carpet. For the event, Priyanka used to be noticed in a beige trench coat get dressed designed through Ralph Lauren. The get dressed featured a preposterously lengthy path which garnered a large number of social media consideration. Since then, Priyanka has made an look at the Met consecutively in 2018 and 2019. The actor has showed her presence at the Met this 12 months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 Deepika`s Heartbeat 👑 (@deepika.heartbeat)

Deepika Padukone

After Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone used to be the 2nd Indian who walked the purple carpet of the Met Gala in 2017. Presenting her maximum airy glance, Deepika bloomed in attractiveness as she slipped in a Tommy Hilfiger white satin robe, paired with a diamond encrusted headpiece and matching earrings. Deepika used to be later noticed at the Met in 2018 and 2019.

Isha Ambani

Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani`s daughter Isha Ambani made her first look at the purple carpet in 2017 in Maria Grazia Chiuri`s first couture assortment for Dior, a beige ground duration robe lined in floral gildings. Isha used to be later certainly one of the visitors for Met Gala in 2019

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Poonawalla (@natasha.poonawalla)

Natasha Poonawalla

Indian businesswoman and philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla made her debut on the Met Gala purple carpet in 2018 donning a white corseted robe that featured graffiti impressed prints. The get dressed used to be a collaborative mission of Sabyasachi and Schiaparelli. Natasha used to be subsequent noticed at the Met Gala in 2019 and later in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudha Reddy (@sudhareddy.official)

Sudha Reddy

In 2021, Indian philanthropist Sudha Reddy used to be the best Indian at the Met Gala carpet, wearing a panoramic robe designed through the Falguni Shane Peacock label in a span of 250 hours.

For this 12 months`s Met Gala, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt will likely be making her first ever debut on the purple carpet along Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.









