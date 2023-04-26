MET Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra confirms her appearance in a `special` look







Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has made more than one appearances on the prestigious MET Gala at New York, can be observed attending the development this yr as smartly. On Tuesday, she reportedly showed the news right through the premiere of her upcoming Prime Video collection `Citadel` in Los Angeles. Teasing the target market about her look, Priyanka mentioned that `it’s going to be on theme`. Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt could also be set to make her debut on the MET Gala carpet this yr. Bhatt can be observed in a Prabal Gurung outfit.

Popularly referred to as “fashion`s biggest night-out”, the theme for the MET this yr is `Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty`. The tournament can be hung on May 1. Stars are anticipated to pay homage to paintings and lifetime of Karl Lagerfeld this yr. Not a lot is understood about Priyanka`s look for this yr`s MET however the actor did say it’s going to have a `particular part`. Chopra made her MET debut in 2017 dressed in a beige Ralph Lauren trench get dressed with a additional lengthy path. Priyanka can be observed on the MET after 4 years, with her remaining appearance being again in 2019 in a Dior couture robe for the ‘Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion’ theme.

- Advertisement -

Also learn: Richard Madden: We prod, poke and produce out the most productive in each and every different

Meanwhile, Priyanka is all outfitted for the discharge of `Citadel`, created by means of the Russo Brothers. The action-packed display revolves round two elite brokers Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia (Priyanka) of the worldwide undercover agent company Citadel. `Citadel` will premiere on Friday, April 28 with two adrenaline-fueled episodes. `Citadel` additionally options Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville and Alan Cumming.

Sharing information about the display, Priyanka previous mentioned, “The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What`s so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there`s drama at the heart of each one of them, so there`s a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me.”

- Advertisement -





Source link