Men’s Golf to Close Regular Season in Texas

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Everything is larger in Texas or this is a minimum of what they are saying as FGCU males’s golfing heads to the Lone Star State to put a last bankruptcy at the 2022-23 common season with the Aggie Invitational in Bryan, Texas.

- Advertisement -

The Aggie Invitational, hosted by means of Texas A&M University, is a two-day, 54-hole match held at Traditions Golf Club – a 7,227-yard and par 72 route. Rounds one and two are scheduled for Monday’s motion with the general spherical of play set for Tuesday.

A complete of 13 systems tee off Monday morning, together with 5 Power Five establishments and two of that are recently ranked height 25 in the newest Golfstat.com scores. The box additionally contains of six height 50 systems.

FGCU could make a remark for the NCAA Selection Committee coming in at No. 84 general and simply ahead of the ASUN Championship on April 25-27. The Green & Blue has two top-three staff finishes to its resume this season, the Daniel Island Intercollegiate (November) and The Hayt (February). Last day trip, the Eagles tied for 9th on the Schenkel Invitational in Statesboro, Ga.

- Advertisement -

Junior Austin Cherichella (Orlando, Fla./Lake Nona HS), fifth-year Jon Hopkins (Bishop’s Stortford, England/Hockerill Anglo-European College/Mississippi Gulf Coast CC), freshman Sam Baker (Cloquet, Minn./Cloquet HS), junior Thomas Salanito (Palm Harbor, Fla./Clearwater Central Catholic), and freshman Lukas Roessler (Santiago, Chile/Olimpo School) spherical out the projected beginning 5 for the Eagles.

As a staff, the Eagles are averaging a 291.48 staff rating throughout 9 tournaments and 27 rounds of play. Of the Lone Star State beginning 5, Cherichella leads all Eagles with 11 par or higher rounds and holds a team-low spherical moderate of 72.78.

Both Cherichella and Hopkins have produced a season-best efficiency of 3rd position at the person leaderboards. Cherichella has additionally added a height 10 and top-15 effort to his 2022-23 highlights.

- Advertisement -

Teammate and fellow Eagle Baker has notched a season-best height 10 effort, whilst Salanito has pieced in combination a top-20 run.

For entire protection of FGCU males’s golfing, apply the Eagles on Twitter and Instagram @FGCU_MGolf, Facebook FGCU Men’s Golf), and on-line at www.FGCUAthletics.com. Eagles lovers too can sign-up to have news on FGCU males’s golfing and all 15 game systems delivered at once to your inbox by means of visiting www.fgcuathletics.com/e-mail.

TEAMS:



No. 24 Baylor



No. 84 FGCU



No. 47 Houston



No. 51 Little Rock



No. 33 Louisville



No. 41 LSU



No. 76 Memphis



No. 79 New Mexico State



North Texas



No. 65 Sam Houston State



No. 38 TCU



No. 15 Texas A&M



UTSA

HEAD COACH ANDREW DANNA



Danna is in his fourth yr on the helm of the lads’s golfing program with the Eagles incomes FGCU’s first-ever NCAA Tournament at-large berth in branch historical past all through the 2022 season. He has led the Eagles to second-place finishes on the 2021 and 2022 ASUN Championships and used to be named this system’s first-ever ASUN Coach of the Year (2021) and repeated in 2022. One of the most productive turnarounds in NCAA historical past noticed the Green and Blue, led by means of Van Holmgren who become the primary participant to earn PING All-Region honors, soar from No. 257 in the general 2019-20 GolfStat.com scores to a then program-best 65 to shut out 2020-21. The Eagles set a brand new program-best all through the 2022 season at No. 47 in the GolfStat.com scores. Holmgren gained the ASUN Championship person name to qualify for the NCAA Regionals. Before taking up in Fort Myers, he served the 2018-19 season because the assistant at LSU. Prior to that he used to be the ultra-successful head trainer for 6 years at Lynn University the place he led them to the 2018 NCAA Division II nationwide championship and used to be, therefore, selected the David Williams National Coach of the Year. He additionally led the Fighting Knights to 3 nationwide runner-up placements, with a 3rd and 8th position end in his different two seasons.

E.A.G.L.E. CAMPAIGN



IT TAKES A TEAM to reach our latest function – a $10 million marketing campaign to cope with student-athlete wishes in persevered instructional luck, lifestyles talents, psychological well being, diet, and power and conditioning in addition to departmental wishes in facility growth and growth in addition to mentoring and management coaching for coaches and group of workers. The identify embodies our project and the aim of the E.A.G.L.E. Campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence. Join Our Team and pledge your present these days to assist the Eagles of the next day to come.

#FEEDFGCU



FGCU Athletics sponsors occasions in November and April to get advantages the FGCUCampus Food Pantry (https://www.fgcu.edu/adminservices/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org), FGCU Athletics’ charities of selection. For extra information, together with how to make contributions, please discuss with https://www.fgcu.edu/adminservices/foodpantry and make the most of the hashtag #FeedFGCU to assist elevate consciousness.

ABOUT FGCU



FGCU groups have mixed to win an implausible 96 convention common season and match titles in simply 15-plus seasons on the Division I stage. Additionally, in simply eleven-plus seasons of D-I postseason eligibility, the Eagles have had a mixed 48 groups or people compete in NCAA championships. In 2022, the lads’s golfing staff become the primary program to earn an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament. Nine FGCU systems have earned a top-25 nationwide score in their respective game – together with girls’s basketball (No. 20 in 2021-22 and No. 22 in 2022-23), baseball (No. 15 in 2023), seashore volleyball (No. 20 in 2022), and each males’s football (2018, 2019) and girls’s football (2018) as 5 of the latest. In 2016-17, the Green & Blue posted a department-best sixth-place end in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and top-100 appearing nationally, forward of a number of Power-5 and FBS establishments. In 2018-19, the Eagles had an ASUN and state of Florida ultimate seven groups earn the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for his or her Academic Progress Rate in their game. FGCU additionally jointly earned a report 3.67 GPA in the study room in the autumn 2022 semester and has outperformed the overall University undergraduate inhabitants for 27 consecutive semesters. The previous seven semesters (Fall 2019 – Fall 2022) noticed every other milestone reached as all 15 systems completed a three.0-or-higher cumulative staff GPA. The Eagles additionally served an all-time prime 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017 – being known as certainly one of two runners-up for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award offered by means of the Fiesta Bowl.

—FGCUATHLETICS.COM—