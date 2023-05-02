Men’s Golf Ready for NCAA Selection Show on Wednesday

HOUSTON – The University of Houston Men’s Golf program is eagerly looking ahead to their postseason vacation spot announcement all through the NCAA Selection Show on Wednesday. The Cougars will accumulate as a group within the primary clubhouse at Golf Club of Houston to look at the display. Fans too can sign up for in through gazing the NCAA Selection Show on Golf Channel or through clicking right here.

Seventy-two groups and 36 folks now not on the ones groups will compete in NCAA Regional play from May 15-17 at six other venues right through the rustic; Auburn University Club (Auburn, Ala.); Eagle Eye (Bath, Michigan); Bear’s Best Las Vegas (Las Vegas); The Institute Golf Club (Morgan Hill, Calif.); Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club (Norman, Okla.) and The Cliffs at Keowee Falls (Salem, S.C.).

The most sensible 5 groups and most sensible two person competition now not on an advancing group at every of the six NCAA Regional websites transfer on to the NCAA Championships to compete at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., May 26-31.

ABOUT the COUGARS

The Cougars earned their twenty third NCAA Regional look after 3 sturdy days of play on the American Athletic Conference Championships at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., on April 21-23. Led through Austyn Reily’s eagle with the primary team on the primary hollow of the Championships, the Cougars by no means trailed and secured their first convention group name since 2013, completing with a ranking of 9-under 831. Santiago De La Fuente fired 3 immediately rounds within the 60s and captured the person championships at 10-under 200 for his moment person crown within the 2022-23 season.

Fuente leads the Cougars with a 70.34 scoring reasonable, which ranks because the second-best single-season ranking in program historical past. The Guadalajara, Mexico, local has 25 rounds of par or higher, with 13 within the 60s, and spread out the spring season through profitable the Border Olympics person name at Laredo Country Club on Feb. 13-14.

De La Fuente used to be named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year previous Tuesday, for his spectacular play right through the season.

Austyn Reily has posted a 72.84 reasonable this season and joined De La Fuente with 3 immediately rounds of par or higher, completing moment at The American Championships with a ranking of 7-under 203. He joined De La Fuente on the All-Conference Team, incomes a spot on the postseason squad for the second one immediately season.

The 2023 American Championships marked the primary time that the Cougars completed 1-2 at a Conference event since Andy Sanders (1st, 212) and B.J. Staten (t-2nd, 215) completed that feat on the 2000 Conference USA Championships at The Club at Hidden Creek in Navarre, Fla (April 17-19, 2000).

Wolfgang Glawe stands moment on the group with a 72.32 reasonable and 16 rounds of par or higher. Competing in his first season with the Cougars after moving from Kansas, Glawe emerged all through the spring season and enters NCAA Regional play with 4 immediately Top-25 finishes.

The St. Leon-Rot Germany, local joined De La Fuente and Reily on the All-American Athletic Conference Team.

NCAA REGIONAL HISTORY

This is the Cougars’ 9th shuttle to NCAA Regional play beneath Director of Golf Jonathan Dismuke and their 3rd in a row. Their look this yr will mark this system’s twenty third total.

Last yr, the group completed twelfth position within the NCAA Stockton Regional at The Reserve at Spanos Park.

UP NEXT

The most sensible 5 groups and most sensible two student-athletes (now not on an advancing group) at every of the six NCAA Regional websites advance to the NCAA Championships from May 26-31.

