Men’s Golf Closes Regular Season at Aggie Invitational

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The University of Houston Men’s Golf program wraps up its common season when it tees off at the Aggie Invitational, starting Monday morning at Traditions Club.



Schools will play 36 holes Monday starting with a 7:30 a.m., split-tee get started at the 7,227-yard, par-72 route with the Final Round teeing off Tuesday morning.



LIVE SCORING

Fans can apply reside scoring at the Aggie Invitational through visiting Golfstat.com and following the proper hyperlinks or by clicking here.



ABOUT the COUGARS

Under the management of Director of Golf Jonathan Dismuke , the Cougars shall be represented through junior Santiago De La Fuente , sophomore Wolfgang Glawe , senior Austyn Reily , tremendous senior Braxton Watkins and sophomore Jacob Borow . Senior Marcus Wochner will compete as a person.



This season, De La Fuente leads the Cougars with a 70.58 scoring moderate, 20 rounds of par or higher, together with 10 within the 60s and 5 Top-10 finishes. The Guadalajara, Mexico, local has positioned a few of the Top-15 leaders in all however one event in 2022-23 with medalist honors at the Border Olympics in Laredo, Texas, on Feb. 13-14.

Glawe stands 2d at the group with a 72.36 scoring moderate and 15 sub-par rounds and has made a powerful surge in the second one part of the spring season. The St. Leon-Rot, Germany, local tied for 12th with 3 immediately rounds of par or decrease at the Cougars’ All-American Intercollegiate at Golf Club of Houston and, maximum just lately, tied for 11th at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational on March 27-28.







­TEAM FIELD



#47 Houston will face student-athletes from #24 Baylor, #33 Louisville, #38 TCU, #41 LSU, FGCU, Little Rock, Memphis, New Mexico State, North Texas, Sam Houston, UTSA and host and Fifteenth-ranked Texas A&M.







­PAIRINGS



For Monday’s first-day motion at the Aggie Invitational, the Cougars will compete in teams with student-athletes from TCU and Memphis.







Reily will get started the day at 8 a.m., off No. 10 with Borow (8:10 a.m.), Watkins (8:20 a.m.), Glawe (8:30 a.m.) and De los angeles Fuente (8:40 a.m.) following. Wochner starts the spherical at 7:40 a.m., Monday, off No. 10.







Fans can in finding whole Aggie Invitational pairings by clicking here.







­LAST TIME OUT



In Houston’s final motion, Wochner fired 69s within the ultimate two rounds to complete 6th with a ranking of 4-under 212 at the Huntsville Toyota Walden Invitational on April 3-4.







In the group’s final festival, the Cougars completed 13th at the distinguished Valspar Collegiate Invitational at Floridian National Golf Club on March 27-28. Glawe led the best way with a ranking of 5-under 208, together with a team-season-low 65 within the Second Round, to tie for 11th whilst Watkins – enjoying as a person – tied for 14th at 209 after taking pictures 3 immediately sub-par rounds.







UP NEXT



Following the Aggie Invitational, the Cougars input the postseason after they tee off at the American Athletic Conference Championships at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., on April 21-23.







From there, Houston appears to compete in NCAA Regional play. The 2023 NCAA Regionals shall be held at six websites around the country on May 15-17: Auburn University Club (Auburn, Ala.); Eagle Eye (Bath, Michigan); Bear’s Best Las Vegas (Las Vegas); The Institute Golf Club (Morgan Hill, Calif.); Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club (Norman, Okla.) and The Cliffs at Keowee Falls (Salem, S.C.).







The Top Five groups and the low particular person now not on a qualifying group at each and every NCAA Regional will advance to the NCAA Championships set for May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.







