Memphis police looking for man accused of abducting, sexually assaulting women

Police are asking somebody with any information to return ahead.

The Memphis Police Department is looking for a suspect who has been coming near younger women and forcing them into his automobile. In a couple of incident, the suspect has sexually assaulted them, police mentioned.

Memphis police mentioned they have got been accomplishing an investigation into those incidents for a number of months inside the South Memphis communities of Gaslight, Bunker Hill and Cane Creek.

Police are asking the general public with their help in fixing the crimes and are providing a $2,000 praise for any information that results in an arrest.

“We appeal to everyone who lives, works, or frequents the area to help us in the investigation,” mentioned MPD in a news liberate. “Regardless of how minor you think your information might be or whether you think we are already aware of it, please let us access the information.”

The FBI and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department are running with Memphis Police Department to resolve the crimes.

Additional patrols also are being equipped for Memphis-Shelby County Schools all over the affected communities.

Police imagine the suspect is a Black man in his early 20s, occupying a dark-colored SUV.

People with information can name the Memphis police tip line at 901-528-2274 (CASH).