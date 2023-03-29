Memphis guard Jamirah Shutes pleads NOT GUILTY on assault charge after Bowling Green fight

The University of Memphis basketball participant who was once charged with assault in Ohio after punching a Bowling Green participant all over post-game handshakes has pleaded now not accountable, in keeping with TMZ.

Memphis guard Jamirah Shutes’ plea was once entered in an Ohio courtroom on Wednesday via her lawyer, Steven Crossmock, who didn’t in an instant reply to DailyMail.com’s request for affirmation. She is due again in courtroom subsequent month, TMZ reports.

As the groups walked towards heart courtroom following Bowling Green’s 73-60 win in Women’s NIT, Shutes stopped to speak with Falcons’ participant Elissa Brett.

After a brief dialog, Shutes perceived to throw a punch at Brett’s face. Brett fell towards the scorer’s desk and onto the sideline.

There has been no rationalization about what brought about the war of words. However, the Memphis Commercial Appeal newspaper reported that Shutes took an elbow to her face with 24 seconds left within the opening quarter and performed simply 8 mins within the first part. She returned to start out the second one part.

Memphis Tigers guard Jamirah Shutes (23) is escorted off of the courtroom after the altercation

Bowling Green Falcons guard Elissa Brett (5), left, is assisted off of the courtroom after the incident

‘Following Thursday’s unwarranted bodily incident after the WNIT house recreation, the Bowling Green State University Police Department has charged a member of the Memphis Women’s Basketball staff with assault,’ learn a observation from the BGSU athletic division.

‘Additionally, BGSU Athletics is accomplishing its personal overview. Violence isn’t applicable and our precedence stays the well being, protection and give a boost to of our student-athlete, who’s recuperating and doing smartly. This is an energetic investigation at the side of the City of Bowling Green Prosecutor, and no additional remark is to be had presently.’

Bowling Green trainer Robyn Fralich did not at once remark on the incident after the sport, announcing simplest that they have been ‘figuring all the ones issues out,’ so far as what took place within the handshake line.

Memphis’ athletics division stated Friday that the incident was once ‘extraordinarily unlucky and in no way in line with, or consultant of, our expectancies for our techniques and student-athletes.’

‘Because the incident passed off after the sport, jurisdiction falls within the arms of native government, and we’re cooperating totally with their procedure,’ the observation stated. ‘To be respectful of that procedure, we will be able to now not remark additional till it’s entire.’

Shutes, a fifth-year participant who completed with 13 issues in her ultimate recreation with the Tigers, was once a second-team All-AAC variety this season.

Brett scored 15 issues within the win.

Bowling Green was once set to host Columbia on Wednesday within the Women’s NIT Final Four.

Earlier within the recreation, Brett (No. 5) drew a charge in opposition to the Tigers’ Shutes (No. 23)

Thursday’s incident adopted a an identical on-court war of words following a Louisville-Texas recreation within the Women’s NCAA Tournament.

Cardinals main scorer Hailey Van Lith attempted to make her approach throughout the handshake line after Louisville’s win when she was once stopped via the primary Longhorns participant she met, Sonya Morris.

Morris grabbed Van Lith’s hand, fighting her from strolling away as the 2 exchanged phrases.

It’s unclear what was once stated between the 2 or what the prior factor was once, however Morris gave the look to be turning in a pointed message to Van Lith, who spoke back via pushing the Texas senior to the facet. Van Lith was once obviously nonetheless chirping again at Morris as she endured slapping fives with the defeated Longhorns avid gamers.

The clip went viral, which wasn’t a wonder to Van Lith, ‘as a result of it is ladies’s basketball and other folks deal with us in a different way at all times.’

‘I imply that occurs within the NBA recreation each unmarried day,’ Van Lith stated forward of Friday’s regional semifinal in opposition to Ole Miss. ‘Just as it was once ladies’s basketball, they are going to drag it out and it is a entire deal. But, you realize, it truly wasn’t a large deal and individuals are seeking to stretch.’

I do not know what was once stated right here. But this is Hailey Van Lith going throughout the handshake line with Texas. Sonya Morris was once first in line for the Longhorns to speak to Van Lith. pic.twitter.com/YqvnmwiRdn — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) March 21, 2023

The incident between Morris (left) and Van Lith (proper) came about after Monday’s recreation

Some social media lip readers tried to infer what was once stated all over the heated change, however Van Lith disregarded the ones accounts when chatting with journalists on Thursday.

‘I’m now not on social media so I do not know what individuals are announcing,’ she stated. ‘I do not truly, in particular, fear about it. But I believe if you realize me and you suspect me, that if truth be told was once an excessively calm second for me.’

Following Monday’s recreation, Van Lith advised the Louisville Courier-Journal that she would possibly not let someone ‘disrespect’ her, including that her ‘teammates were given my again.’

‘And I would not have not anything dangerous to mention,’ Van Lith endured. ‘They’re coached nice. They have nice avid gamers. So, it’s what it’s. People are unhappy after they lose. I’d be unhappy, too.’

A Texas spokesperson declined to remark in regards to the incident to DailyMail.com.

A Louisville spokesperson referred DailyMail.com to Van Lith’s post-game feedback.

Louisville has since been knocked out of the Tournament via Iowa.