Memphis commissioners reappoint ousted representative Justin Pearson to Tennessee House

County officers in Memphis voted unanimously on Wednesday to reappoint Justin Pearson to the Tennessee House of Representatives, not up to every week after the legislature voted to expel him and any other Black Democratic lawmaker for taking part in a protest in opposition to gun violence.

The Shelby County Board of Commissioners, which used to be tasked with appointing any individual to fill the seat, convened to talk about reappointing Pearson and voted to ship him again to Nashville. Pearson addressed the commissioners and dozens of supporters who assembled on the assembly.

“Nashville thought that they could silence democracy, but they didn’t know the Shelby County Commission,” Pearson stated to cheers following the vote. “So the message for all the people in Nashville who decided to expel us: You can’t expel hope. You can’t expel love. You can’t expel our voice. And you sure can’t expel our fight. We look forward to continuing to fight, continuing to advocate, until justice rolls down like water, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream. Let’s get back to work.”

Justin Pearson gestures as he marches with supporters from the National Civil Rights Museum to the Shelby County Commission on April 12, 2023. KAREN PULFER FOCHT / REUTERS



Before the vote, Commission Chairman Mickell Lowery instructed CBS Memphis affiliate WREG that many commissioners sought after Pearson to be reappointed. All seven of the assembled individuals voted to reinstate him.

“My goal was to make sure that we had a quorum. I feel pretty confident about it. I wouldn’t call the meeting if I didn’t think we’d be confident in being able to appoint Justin Pearson,” Lowery instructed WREG.

Justin Jones, who represents Nashville and used to be expelled together with Pearson, used to be reappointed Monday by means of that town’s Metro Council.

Pearson, Jones and a 3rd lawmaker, Gloria Johnson, participated in a protest in opposition to gun violence on the Tennessee statehouse on March 30, simply days after 3 youngsters and 3 adults have been killed in a taking pictures at a Nashville college. Republicans within the legislature have a supermajority, and moved to expel all 3 lawmakers on April 6. Johnson survived by means of one vote, and the opposite two have been expelled.

Asked why she survived as hostile to Jones and Pearson, Johnson, who’s White, instructed MSNBC that she is a “60-year-old White woman and they are two young Black men.”

But following the principles of the expulsion, Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, nonetheless has to signal what is referred to as a writ of election to set the dates for a long run particular election. Expulsions by means of the House are very uncommon — simply two other folks were expelled by means of the chamber since 1866, when six lawmakers have been got rid of once they attempted to save you Tennessee from ratifying the 14th Amendment which gave citizenship to former slaves, in accordance to CBS affiliate WTVF in Nashville.

The fight on the Tennessee statehouse has gained nationwide consideration. U.S. Senate Democrats on Wednesday despatched a letter to the Justice Department inquiring for an investigation into the expulsions and whether or not they violated federal civil rights legislation.

Vice President Kamala Harris made a last-minute travel to Nashville final Friday to meet with Jones, Pearson and Johnson, who’re being referred to by means of some because the “Tennessee Three.” Harris gained wild applause and a number of other status ovations as she instructed a crowd at Nashville’s traditionally Black Fisk University that Jones, Pearson and Johnson have been being silenced and stifled as they fought “for the safety of our children.”