Melody Sasser accused of trying to hire hitman to kill wife of man she met on Match.com

A federal legal grievance has accused a lady from Tennessee, Melody Sasser, of making an attempt to hire a hitman to kill the wife of a man she met in the course of the courting app Match.com. Sasser is charged with homicide for hire, in accordance to the courtroom paperwork filed remaining month within the U.S. District Court in Knoxville. An investigation discovered that an account related to Sasser had used a dark-web hosted web site to order the killing of a lady in Alabama. Screenshots of the account display Sasser, the usage of the username “cattree,” providing $9,750 in cost to the Online Killers Market administrator by way of Bitcoin for the hit task.

In the screenshots, she instructed the administrator that “It wishes to appear random or an coincidence. Or plant medicine, don’t need an extended investigation. She not too long ago moved in together with her new husband.” According to the complaint, Sasser later complained about the delay in completing the “task” and requested whether or not it wanted to be assigned to any individual else.

The particular agent with the Department of Homeland Security won information in regards to the plot from a international legislation enforcement company on April 27, and an investigation printed that Sasser and the supposed sufferer’s husband had met on Match.com. When the supposed sufferer used to be knowledgeable of the danger through government, she stated that Sasser had confused and threatened her and her husband since learning they had been engaged.

Sasser, who’s from Knoxville, used to be related to the account that made the “order for murder” via Bitcoin purchases. An lawyer indexed for Sasser didn’t in an instant go back a choice searching for remark. She is predicted to seem in federal courtroom in Knoxville on June 8.

Knoxville girl employed on-line hitman to kill wife of man she met on https://t.co/xR5n8zQnd3, courtroom paperwork say https://t.co/tNrDVKJHWA — wvlt (@wvlt) June 5, 2023