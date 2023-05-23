Mekhi Becton wants to move back to left tackle, blames Jets for knee injury after ‘forced’ to play right side





Mekhi Becton, the offensive lineman for the New York Jets, has accused the crew of accountability for his season-ending injury in 2022. Becton had sought after to play the left take on place, however used to be moved to the right take on place earlier than coaching camp. He believes that this move put extra pressure on his right knee and brought about him to fracture the kneecap of his up to now surgically repaired right knee and finally end up on injured reserve. The No. 11 total pick out within the 2021 draft performed 14 video games as a left take on in his rookie 12 months and says he tried to warn the coaches that enjoying at right take on would now not be just right for his surgically repaired knee, however they didn’t take his issues severely. Once he started to really feel discomfort within the right knee, he alerted the coaches however says they didn’t react. Becton believes the crew “forced” him to play a place he does now not play, and because of this, he neglected his 2d 12 months within the league due to reconstructive surgical treatment. While Becton wants to cross back to enjoying left take on, head trainer Robert Saleh wants him to earn that place forward of the 2023 season, mentioning that “the best five” will get started. Becton understands he might nonetheless be required to play on the right take on place. The Jets trainer is enforcing festival inside the crew, particularly at offensive take on. Along with Becton, Duane Brown, Max Mitchell, and Billy Turner also are vying for enjoying time. The Jets’ beginning offensive line will go through intense scrutiny, as they’re tasked with protective 39-year-old Aaron Rodgers, who is looking for to lend a hand Gang Green make the playoffs for the primary time in 13 years.



