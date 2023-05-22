Mekhi Becton blames Jets for season-ending injury after playing him at right tackle, not left: ‘Made no sense’





Mekhi Becton, the New York Jets’ offensive lineman, sought after to play as a left take on for the crew however was once in the end positioned at the right take on place when he entered the 2022 coaching camp season. The transfer was once one thing that Becton blames for his season-ending injury, pronouncing that it put extra pressure on his surgically repaired right knee.

The Jets positioned Becton on injured reserve forward of the 2022 season after he fractured his kneecap. Becton believes that the location the Jets “forced” him to play is the explanation why he ignored his 2d 12 months within the league. The 24-year-old athlete was once drafted with the No. 11 general select in 2021 and began his first season as a left take on, playing in 14 video games.

Becton attempted to inform the coaches sooner than the beginning of the second one 12 months that playing at right take on would not be just right for his surgically repaired knee. However, the crew did not take his caution significantly. Becton added that he began to really feel discomfort in his right knee and alerted the coaches, however they once more did not react, resulting in his season-ending injury.

Becton needs to return to playing left take on, however head trainer Robert Saleh needs him to earn that place sooner than the 2023 season. Saleh challenged Becton to earn his spot after the offensive lineman expressed his frustration with the crew. Brown, Mitchell, Vera-Tucker, and Turner also are competing for playing time at offensive take on.

Despite the problems between Becton and the crew, Saleh stated Becton’s noticeable transformation, because the participant has misplaced an important quantity of weight. The Jets did not select up Becton’s fifth-year choice. The title of the sport within the NFL is pageant, however whoever begins at the Jets’ offensive line could have intense scrutiny, as they give protection to quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is making an attempt to lend a hand the crew make it again to the playoffs for the primary time in 13 years.



