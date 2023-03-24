Megan Thee Stallion headlining March Madness Music Festival

Megan Thee Stallion will play on Friday, March 31. This can be her first live performance this yr.

HOUSTON — We now know all the acts coming to Houston for the March Madness Music Festival right through the NCAA Final Four.

Megan Thee Stallion will headline on Friday, March 31. This would be the first time she has taken the degree this yr with a special homecoming show.

Friday, March 31 (bought out)

Megan Thee Stallion

J.I.D.

Omar Apollo

Saturday, April 1

Sunday, April 2

Tim McGraw

Keith Urban

Little Big Town

Mickey Guyton

The competition can be at Discovery Green beginning on Fri., March 31 from 4 p.m. to ten p.m. It will then proceed on Sat., April 1, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. ahead of final out Sun., April 2, from 2:30 p.m. to ten p.m.

The concert events are unfastened with registration. Fans can check in without spending a dime passes to the AT&T Block Party starting as of late at 1 p.m. ET at ncaa.com/marchmadness/musicfest. You too can move Sunday’s are living performances at the NCAA or Bleacher Report web pages.

If you heading to Discovery Green for the concert events, here is a information of what you can and can't bring.

The concert events are a part of the NCAA men’s Final Four, the combat for the school basketball nationwide championship crown. It’ll be performed in Houston beginning March 31 via April 3.

It’s the fourth time the Bayou City has hosted the finale of March Madness.

Final Four Fan Fest

Join the thrill with an interactive gaming revel in at Fan Fest. Knock it out of the park at Home Run Derby, take part in one of the most unfastened cheer clinics over the weekend or snap a selfie with the championship trophy. All this and much more a laugh is taking place on the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Tickets are on sale now. Kids 12 and more youthful are unfastened. Pre-sale tickets for kids 13 and older are $8 or $10 on the door.

Capital One Cardholders and Men’s Final Four ticketholders additionally get in unfastened.

Friday, March 31: Noon – 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 1: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 2: Noon – 8 p.m.

Monday, April 3: Noon – 6 p.m.

Tip-Off Tailgate

Semifinal and National Championship sport price tag holders can prevent by way of the Men’s Final Four Tip-off Tailgate ahead of the video games at NRG Stadium.

Fans can revel in unfastened group pep rallies, musical performances, basketball-themed video games, plus meals and drinks. Tip-Off Tailgate opens Friday, March 31.

WHEN: Friday, March 31, Saturday, April 1, Monday, April 3

HOURS (topic to modify):

Friday – 10 a.m. to three p.m.

Saturday – 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday – 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: NRG Park – Blue Lot

March Madness Music Festival

Big-name song acts will take the degree for the three-day song fest at Discovery Green, throughout from the George R. Brown Convention Center. The celebration is unfastened, with registration, and is open to everybody, so you will want to get there early.