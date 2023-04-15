Mega Millions winning numbers on Friday, April 14, 2023

The Mega Millions jackpot is the thirteenth biggest prize within the lottery sport’s historical past.

WASHINGTON — The Mega Millions jackpot is heating up another time.

After Tuesday's $441 million prize failed to provide a winner, the jackpot rose to $476 million. It is the thirteenth biggest prize within the lottery sport's historical past.

The winning numbers for Friday’s $476 million prize had been 23, 27, 41, 48, 51 and Mega Ball 22.

While there have been no winners on Tuesday, 3 other folks was millionaires after as it should be matching 5 numbers.

The buildup to the just about half-billion-dollar prize comes after a ancient set of jackpot lottery wins previous this 12 months.

In January, the Mega Millions jackpot was once gained a complete of 4 occasions, together with a whopping $1.34 billion prize gained in Maine. The month set a report for the lottery sport, which had never seen four wins in a single month. Since the final January jackpot win on Jan. 31, there were 13.2 million winning tickets — simply no jackpot winners.

If nobody wins Friday’s prize, the jackpot will keep growing. Mega Millions could also be taking a look at breaking data for the biggest US jackpots ever gained.

What are my probabilities of winning the Mega Millions?

The sport’s odds are 1 in 302.6 million.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual bills over 29 years. Winners virtually at all times take the money choice, which for Tuesday evening’s drawing would were round $170 million.

What are the biggest US lottery jackpots ever gained?