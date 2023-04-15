Mega Millions winning numbers on Friday, April 14, 2023

The Mega Millions jackpot is the thirteenth biggest prize within the lottery sport’s historical past.
WASHINGTON — The Mega Millions jackpot is heating up another time.
After Tuesday’s $441 million prize failed to provide a winner, the jackpot rose to $476 million. It is the thirteenth biggest prize within the lottery sport’s historical past.
The winning numbers for Friday’s $476 million prize had been 23, 27, 41, 48, 51 and Mega Ball 22.
While there have been no winners on Tuesday, 3 other folks was millionaires after as it should be matching 5 numbers.
The buildup to the just about half-billion-dollar prize comes after a ancient set of jackpot lottery wins previous this 12 months.
In January, the Mega Millions jackpot was once gained a complete of 4 occasions, together with a whopping $1.34 billion prize gained in Maine. The month set a report for the lottery sport, which had never seen four wins in a single month. Since the final January jackpot win on Jan. 31, there were 13.2 million winning tickets — simply no jackpot winners.
If nobody wins Friday’s prize, the jackpot will keep growing. Mega Millions could also be taking a look at breaking data for the biggest US jackpots ever gained.
What are my probabilities of winning the Mega Millions?
The sport’s odds are 1 in 302.6 million.
Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual bills over 29 years. Winners virtually at all times take the money choice, which for Tuesday evening’s drawing would were round $170 million.
What are the biggest US lottery jackpots ever gained?
- $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one price ticket, from California)
- $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (3 tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
- $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one price ticket, from South Carolina)
- $1.35 billion Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one price ticket, from Maine)
- $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one price ticket, from Illinois)
- $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one price ticket, from Michigan)
- $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one price ticket, from Wisconsin)
- $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one price ticket, from Massachusetts)
- $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one price ticket, from Maryland)
- $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one price ticket, from California)
