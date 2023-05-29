Meet Amen Thompson, the Rockets’ most likely NBA draft addition

Despite conserving the No. 4 choose in the 2023 NBA draft and having a large number of situations to be had, basic supervisor Rafael Stone is likely so as to add every other rookie to Houston’s younger ability assortment. While Scoot Henderson may just fall to Houston at No. 4, the most likely variety for Stone and Co. is Amen Thompson, the assumed first Overtime Elite participant to ever be decided on in the NBA draft.

Thompson has now not won as a lot hype as Victor Wembanyama, the highly-touted prospect in the 2023 magnificence, and even Henderson, who already has a countrywide profile after enjoying two years in the G League. However, Thompson is a thriller field in the 2023 draft, and he’s price getting to understand higher.

The background

Thompson will flip 21 in the heart of subsequent season and has spent the previous two seasons with Overtime Elite, a qualified league for 16-to-20-year-old avid gamers based in 2021. He joined OTE as the league’s most highly-publicized addition after successful a Florida state championship, and he inspired in his subsequent prevent between highschool and the NBA draft. This season, Thompson’s OTE squad received the championship in the six-team league, and he earned All-OTE First Team honors in 2022-23 after main the league with 9.2 assists in keeping with recreation in postseason play.

Against faculty or G League pageant, Thompson would likely be considered as a 1B to Henderson’s 1A with regards to draft tiers in the back of Wembanyama. Nonetheless, the Rockets might come to the identical conclusion as they weigh their choices on draft night time.

The scouting record

Thompson’s bodily presents are evident, as he stands just about 6-foot-7 with a robust body and already weighs over 200 kilos. He additionally pairs a lightning-quick first step with above-the-rim explosiveness that may compete with Jalen Green. Nonetheless, Thompson displays spectacular frame keep an eye on as he glides into the lane and easily adjustments instructions to create separation each off the dribble and in the air. Outside of Wembanyama, Thompson has a robust case as the absolute best athlete in his draft.

However, the different talents that Thompson possesses might in reality lure Stone, Ime Udoka, and the remainder of Houston’s mind consider. Thompson performs a mode this is simple to like, as he has a bent to push the tempo in transition and in finding teammates forward of the flooring. He additionally sees nook shooters in pick-and-roll scenarios to a sophisticated level for a participant of his age, and whilst his rookie 12 months might come with some unpleasant turnover numbers, his creativity in half-court settings suggests he may also be the using engine of a a hit offense. Additionally, the sparkling studies rising from Thompson’s interviews with groups are particularly encouraging.

The pre-draft procedure for groups is a holistic one, wherein person workout routines, pre-NBA efficiency, and crew interviews are all weighted to differing levels. Thompson seems to be checking off all 3 containers, making him a likely candidate to be off the board through no less than choose No. 4 later this month.