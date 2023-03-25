Mecole Hardman explains why he chose the Jets, his plans to make an impact on their offense

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman is one among the newest additions to the New York Jets busy offseason. Hardman will probably be catching passes from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who says he intends to play for the Jets in 2023.

The huge receiver crew contains Garrett Wilson, coming off an Offensive Rookie of the Year season and Allen Lazard, who could also be a brand new addition to the crew.

At his introductory press convention, Hardman defined why he chose New York, announcing the avid gamers they have got had been interesting to play with.

“I think the Jets was a good situation,” Hardman stated (via NFL.com). “I think they got a great foundation here and they got some nice pieces. Allen Lazard, him signing, I think playing aside him, and they got a great second-year player now in Garrett Wilson, who had an absolutely unbelievable year. Guys with those names, to play alongside them is attractive.”

He discussed the largest Jets news of the offseason, the probability of taking part in with No. 12.

“Obviously, the news with A-Rod and everything like that, we still don’t know what’s going on there, but that’s something you can think about. Besides that, the Jets itself was like the right fit for me,” he stated.

Hardman is going from one Super Bowl profitable quarterback to any other, heading to New York from the Kansas City Chiefs, with Patrick Mahomes main the offense. Hardman is coming off a Super Bowl win in opposition to the Philadelphia Eagles, his 2d ring with the Chiefs.

The 25-year-old used to be drafted in 2019 in the 2d spherical and because then has recorded 151 receptions for two,088 yards and 16 touchdowns. Last season he had 25 receptions for 297 yards and 4 touchdowns in 8 video games, lacking time due to damage.

He hopes to make an even larger impact in New York, however is prepared to do no matter they want him for.

“Definitely, the return game is something that I love to do and probably will continue to do here if that’s the plan and if they want me to do that,” Hardman stated. “As far as receiver-wise, I just want to do what I can do to help the team win the game. Whether that’s jet sweeps, quick screens or stretching the field. Whenever my number is called, I just want to go out there and do it and just do it the best way I can.”

Hardman mentioned his long run objectives and the way he plans to strengthen his sport in 2023.

“I think being in this offense and going forward, I probably can show people a little bit more than just the quick game or the jet sweep and actually showing a little bit more of the route tree, catching the ball in the middle of the field or some out-breaking routes or stuff like that just to show a little bit more of my game,” he stated.