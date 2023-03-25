McConnell released from inpatient therapy after concussion, fractured rib

McConnell mentioned he appears ahead to returning to the Senate “soon.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has finished inpatient bodily therapy and can proceed convalescing at house for the following couple of days, consistent with a remark from his workplace.

McConnell, 81, used to be in bodily therapy convalescing from a concussion and a fractured rib following a fall previous this month in Washington, D.C.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone for all the kind wishes. I’m happy to say I finished inpatient physical therapy earlier today and I’m glad to be home,” McConnell mentioned on Saturday.

“I’m going to follow the advice of my physical therapists and spend the next few days working for Kentuckians and the Republican Conference from home. I’m in frequent touch with my Senate colleagues and my staff. I look forward to returning in person to the Senate soon,” he added.

McConnell didn’t elaborate at the timing for his go back.

A McConnell aide mentioned given the proximity to the approaching State Work Period, McConnell will paintings from house this week and visit his bodily therapists on an in-person go back date to the Senate.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to the media all over the weekly Republican press convention on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Mar. 7, 2023. Bonnie Cash/Reuters

McConnell used to be hospitalized for 5 days after he fell on the ​​Waldorf Astoria whilst attending a non-public dinner on March 8.

David Popp, his communications director, mentioned McConnell headed to inpatient rehab “at the advice of his physician” after being discharged from the health facility on March 13.

Earlier this week, McConnell were at the telephone with a number of participants of his management.

Sen. John Thune, the no. 2 Republican within the chamber, mentioned he spoke to McConnell on Tuesday to “touch gloves” and talk about issues taking place at the Senate ground.

“He sounded good, he sounded like Mitch this morning,” Thune mentioned.

McConnell’s longtime best friend Sen. John Cornyn mentioned he additionally spoke with McConnell over the telephone.

“He wants to get back soon, he said that,” Cornyn mentioned.

McConnell has walked with a limp after overcoming polio in his formative years, and in the past suffered a fall in early August 2019 that fractured his shoulder.

Earlier this yr, he formally broke the Senate file for longest-serving birthday party chief.