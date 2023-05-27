McCarthy says negotiators are ‘closer to an agreement’ on debt crisis, but no deal yet

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy stated Saturday that Republican negotiators had been “closer to an agreement” that might unravel the looming debt disaster, but had no longer reached a deal with President Joe Biden.

He stated there used to be no company timeline for a last compromise that might lift the country’s borrowing prohibit and steer clear of a catastrophic default whilst additionally making spending cuts that House Republicans are hard. House negotiators left the Capitol after 2 a.m. and returned hours later.

“We’ll get it when it gets right,” McCarthy, R-Calif., said as he arrived on Capitol Hill.

McCarthy’s comments echoed the latest assessment from Biden, who said Friday evening that bargainers were “very close.”

Their optimism came as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress that the United States could default on its debt obligations by June 5 — four days later than previously estimated — if lawmakers do not act in time to raise the federal debt ceiling. The extended “X-date” gives the two sides a bit of extra time as they scramble for a deal.

The president, spending part of the weekend at Camp David, continued to talk with his negotiating team multiple times a day, signing off on offers and counteroffers. Biden was upbeat as he departed the White House on Friday evening, saying: “It’s very close, and I’m optimistic.”

Both sides have suggested one of the main holdups is a GOP effort to expand existing work requirements for recipients of food stamps and other federal aid programs, a longtime Republican goal that Democrats have strenuously opposed. The White House said the Republican proposals were “cruel and senseless.”

They also are hearing from other lawmakers, particularly Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.

McCarthy, who dashed out before the lunch hour and arrived back at the Capitol with a big box of takeout, declined to elaborate on those discussions. One of his negotiators, Louisiana Rep. Garret Graves, said there was “not a chance” that Republicans might relent on the work requirements issue.

Americans and the world were uneasily watching the negotiating brinkmanship that could throw the U.S. economy into chaos and sap world confidence in the nation’s leadership,

Failure to lift the borrowing limit, now $31 trillion, to pay the nation’s incurred bills, would send shockwaves through the U.S. and global economy. Yellen said failure to act by the new date would “cause severe hardship to American families, harm our global leadership position and raise questions about our ability to defend our national security interests.”

Anxious retirees and others were already making contingency plans for missed checks, with the next Social Security payments due next week.

Biden and McCarthy have seemed to be narrowing on a two-year budget-cutting deal that would also extend the debt limit into 2025 past the next presidential election. The contours of the deal have been taking shape to cut spending for 2024 and impose a 1% cap on spending growth for 2025.

The Republican proposal on work requirements would save $11 billion over 10 years by raising the maximum age for existing standards that require” able-bodied adults who don’t are living with dependents to paintings or attend coaching techniques.

Current legislation applies the ones requirements to recipients beneath the age of fifty. The GOP plan would lift the age to come with adults 55 and beneath. It would decrease the collection of exemptions that states can grant to some recipients matter to the ones necessities.

Biden has stated the paintings necessities for Medicaid can be a nonstarter. He to start with gave the impression doubtlessly open to negotiating minor adjustments on meals stamps, now referred to as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, but his place has gave the impression to harden.

Any deal would wish to be a political compromise in a divided Congress. Many of the hard-right Trump-aligned Republicans in Congress have lengthy been skeptical of the Treasury’s projections, they usually are urgent McCarthy to cling out.

Lawmakers are no longer anticipated to go back to paintings from the Memorial Day weekend prior to Tuesday, on the earliest, and McCarthy has promised lawmakers he’s going to abide by means of the rule of thumb to post any invoice for 72 hours prior to balloting.

The Democratic-held Senate has stayed out of the negotiations, leaving the talks to Biden and McCarthy. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York has pledged to transfer temporarily to ship a compromise bundle to Biden’s table.

Weeks of talks have failed to produce a deal partly for the reason that Biden management resisted for months on negotiating with McCarthy, arguing that the rustic’s complete religion and credit will have to no longer be used as leverage to extract different partisan priorities.

But House Republicans united at the back of a plan to reduce spending, narrowly passing regulation in overdue April that might lift the debt ceiling in trade for the spending discounts.

Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro, Zeke Miller, Stephen Groves, Fatima Hussein, Farnoush Amiri, Seung Min Kim and videojournalist Rick Gentilo contributed to this file.