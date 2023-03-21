McCarthy downplays possible hush-money case against Trump

Today, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) sought to downplay a possible legal case associated with a 2016 hush-money cost by way of Donald Trump, pronouncing it concerned “personal money” and shouldn’t be prosecuted underneath the statute of obstacles. He made the feedback at a retreat in Orlando, the place House Republicans were peppered with questions on a possible indictment of Trump, which might are available in New York as early as this week. Trump will be the first former U.S. president to be indicted.