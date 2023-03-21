Wednesday, March 22, 2023
type here...
Texas

McCarthy downplays possible hush-money case against Trump

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
McCarthy downplays possible hush-money case against Trump


Today, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) sought to downplay a possible legal case associated with a 2016 hush-money cost by way of Donald Trump, pronouncing it concerned “personal money” and shouldn’t be prosecuted underneath the statute of obstacles. He made the feedback at a retreat in Orlando, the place House Republicans were peppered with questions on a possible indictment of Trump, which might are available in New York as early as this week. Trump will be the first former U.S. president to be indicted.



tale by way of Source link

Previous article
Producer Abby Grossberg sues Fox News over Dominion defamation testimony
Next article
Australian Opals great Liz Cambage takes huge step down from WNBA by joining Israeli basketball team

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks