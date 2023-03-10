Mayor Adams Announces Tonya Jenerette as Mayoral Designee on New York City Banking Commission

NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams nowadays introduced the appointment of Tonya Jenerette as his designee on the New York City Banking Commission. Jenerette joins New York City Treasurer Mary Christine Jackman, New York City Department of Finance (DOF) Commissioner Preston Niblack’s designee, together with Louis Cholden-Brown, New York City City Comptroller Brad Lander’s designee.

“Tonya Jenerette’s extensive background in banking and securities law makes her well-suited to serve on the New York City Banking Commission,” stated Mayor Adams. “She has a proven track record successfully litigating a myriad of important issues on behalf of the city, and I am confident she will ensure our city’s banking policies are aligned with this administration’s values of equity and fairness for all New Yorkers.”

“I am honored to serve on the New York City Banking Commission, and thank Mayor Adams for this appointment,” stated Tonya Jenerette, mayor’s designee, New York City Banking Commission. “I have dedicated my career to ensuring financial institutions abide by the law, and the Banking Commission offers an opportunity to ensure we are advancing equitable and inclusive banking practices and policies citywide.”

The Banking Commission, produced from 3 participants — the mayor, the town comptroller, and the DOF commissioner — is accountable for approving banks as New York City designated banks, that are the one banks that may dangle town deposits. The Banking Commission additionally recommends to the City Council rates of interest for the early and past due cost of actual property taxes and administers the town’s Banking Development District (BDD) Program, a program of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The purpose of the BDD program is to inspire and lend a hand banks in opening branches in historically underserved neighborhoods.

Upcoming conferences of the New York City Banking Commission will likely be held on the next dates: May 11, 2023 for the cut price/past due cost charge advice assembly and May 25, 2023 for the financial institution designation assembly. The designation will happen straight away following the latter assembly. More information can also be discovered online.

About Tonya Jenerette

Tonya Jenerette lately serves as leader technique officer to First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright. Previously, she served as particular suggest to the deputy mayor of operations (DMO), accountable for overseeing all criminal problems, legislative priorities, and sophisticated particular tasks to enhance DMO’s general efforts to construct infrastructure for New Yorkers this is protected, top of the range, and available.

Before that, Jenerette served within the New York City Law Department as deputy leader for the have an effect on litigation unit, main a crew of 5 lawyers to expand, direct, arrange, and supervise social justice and have an effect on litigation on behalf of the town.

Earlier, Jenerette served as senior regional legal professional for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s New York Regional Office, the place she led investigations of misconduct through financial institution insiders, instituting and prosecuting suitable corrective or enforcement movements, together with cease-and-desist orders, prohibitions from banking and removing movements, and civil cash consequences.

Jenerette additionally served as an legal professional for the Federal Reserve Bank of New York for its enforcement, litigation, coverage, and company affairs workforce, the place she performed investigations into allegations of criminality at banking establishments, drafted and finished enforcement movements and agreement positions, and suggested financial institution officials and senior team of workers on litigation and enforcement issues.

Jenerette earned her BS at Richard Stockton College, pursued her PhD at Harvard University, and her JD at New York University School of Law.

