TSGB Cruise 2023, Day 20 – we formally crossed into the Southern Hemisphere round

12:00 pm these days! All aboard had been excited to succeed in this milestone of our adventure, as

this was once a primary for many people. We will set our clocks again another hour on May

thirtieth, after which leap an afternoon forward on the night time of the thirty first, skipping June 1st. From

that time ahead, we can be in the identical time zone as Samoa.

Otherwise, it’s been a calming Sunday aboard the TS Golden Bear. There was once some

pleasure closing night time, as the send was once contacted through JRC Honolulu by the use of satellite tv for pc telephone

and was once requested to test on a close-by crusing vessel that had misplaced satellite tv for pc communique.

The cadets on watch replied with the steering of the Licensed Watch Officers, and

the TSGB diverted direction and was once ready to make touch with the crusing vessel. Once

the crusing vessel showed that they had been protected and that no help was once required,

the TSGB resumed direction and we persisted on our voyage.

Special due to the cadets who replied: CWO Bridget Brumm, CTO Madeline Schmid,

BTM Conner Rice, Bow Lookout Elle Hamilton, Messenger Mik Harris, Helmsman Chance

Jacobson, Security Officers Evita Adriano, Andrew Jordan, and Nate Kruhm, and a large

thanks to Licensed Watch Officers Mike Thomsen and Carlton Bartlett for his or her steering

and experience. Great activity, everybody!

