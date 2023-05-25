May 24, 2023 – Follow the Voyage

We maximum indubitably aren’t in California anymore. The humidity smacks you in the face each time traversing outside decks. The south pacific supplies a serene image of deep blue water crashing with brilliant cyan swimming pools that cut up throughout our bow. Out on the quarterdeck, for those who shut your eyes, the sea foam that surrounds the vessel is harking back to a relaxed day at the seashore. The Golden Bear in a lot of techniques purposes as a small metropolitan town. Everyone has a particular activity this is vitally necessary to the vessel. From our Deck Department portray, chipping, and sensible coaching. To our Engine Department, which is tasked with the upkeep, and service of our two powerhouse Enterprise r5 v-16 diesel engines named “Bambi” and “Thumper”. Of direction, our galley team merits renown as neatly, operating tirelessly to stay our complete team and group of workers neatly-fed right through the lengthy workdays. Anticipation is regularly development for our arrival in Apia, with cadets appearing unrivaled passion in what actions will look forward to them at port.

-Mason Marotta, Assistant Purser

Cruise 2023 day 16 – we’ve had an incredible couple of days with out a land in sight. Despite the warmth and humidity, everybody appears to be settling into their routines for the voyage forward and playing the adventure. Our send’s retailer, Pirate’s Cove is bustling each night, with minutiae nights, films on the Helo Deck, and different actions and gatherings deliberate as neatly.

The TSGB will shuttle to Los Angeles, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Apia, Samoa, Hilo, Hawaii, and Astoria, Oregon previous to returning to Vallejo on July 7.

