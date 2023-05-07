Max Verstappen Wins Miami Grand Prix in Red Bull Runaway

The best query at Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix, as same old, was once no longer if Red Bull would win the race. It was once which Red Bull driving force would win the race.

Sergio Pérez began from pole place and led for some time. Then Max Verstappen. Then Pérez once more. Then, in the end, Verstappen. This has turn into, common watchers of Formula 1 will inform you, regimen in this day and age.

The winner this week? Verstappen, who slipped previous Pérez after a past due pit forestall and sped away to assert his 3rd victory of the season. (Pérez has the opposite two; Red Bull has but to lose in 5 races this yr.)