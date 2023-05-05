Mavericks’ Luka Doncic will pay for funeral services for victims of Belgrade elementary school shooting

Dallas Mavericks ahead Luka Doncic introduced that he will pay for the funeral services and supply grief counseling to these suffering from the mass shooting that took place on Wednesday at an elementary school in Belgrade, Serbia. The shooting claimed the lives of 8 youngsters and a safety guard. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Doncic has roots in Belgrade, along with his grandmother, aunt, uncle, and cousin dwelling within the space. Additionally, his father, Sasha, is firstly from Serbia.

Doncic took to Twitter to proportion his condolences, mentioning, “I am heartbroken by the tragic school shooting in Serbia and the loss of lives, including those of innocent school children.” He additionally mentioned that he’s exploring each speedy and long-term techniques to make stronger the scholars, school, and households suffering from the shooting at Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School. Doncic is dedicated to sharing updates and techniques to make stronger as extra main points change into to be had.

It was once the second one mass shooting in Serbia in two days. ESPN reported that Doncic has briefly reached out to the neighborhood and plans to garner make stronger from different NBA gamers from the area to lend a hand with the tragedy.

