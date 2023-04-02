Matt’s Rancho Martinez closing Dallas location at 34 years







DALLAS — Unfortunately, this isn’t an April Fool’s funny story.

The well-liked Tex-Mex eating place Matt’s Rancho Martinez is closing its Dallas location on Skillman Street after 34 years, the industry introduced on Saturday morning by means of posts to its Facebook web page and web page.

Sunday, April 2, would be the eating place's closing day of operation. Its doorways will probably be closed for excellent starting Monday, April 3.

“The Martinez family, management & staff want to thank you for the many years, meals, celebrations & memories we have shared with each one of you, your family & friends,” the industry mentioned in its announcement. “It is with a heavy heart that we leave the Lakewood area… We leave with deep gratitude & appreciation for your support & loyal following. Thank you.”

The eating place added that it hopes buyers will discuss with its latest location in Allen off of U.S. 75 and McDermott Drive.

Its house owners additionally function any other location in Royse City at 4765 (*34*) Highway 276.





