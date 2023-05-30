Match report: Orlando City B stays undefeated at home with 3-2 win over New York Red Bulls II

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (May 29, 2023) – Orlando City B (6-3-2, 21 issues) took down New York Red Bulls II (5-3-3, 20 issues) on Monday evening at Osceola County Stadium, combating again from 2-1 down in the second one part to take all 3 issues at the evening with a 3-2 ultimate scoreline.

The Lions took the lead within the first part by the use of a Dija personal purpose, prior to the Red Bulls scored two prior to the top of the primary part. Jack Lynn and Shak Mohammed scored within the 61st and sixty fourth mins respectively, with the latter’s first skilled purpose serving because the game-winner for OCB at the evening. With the win, the Lions bounce as much as 3rd within the Eastern Conference standings.