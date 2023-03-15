Match Preview – UPW Women vs RCB Women, Women’s Premier League 2022/23, 13th Match

Royal Challengers Bangalore 136 for five (Ahuja 46, Ghosh 31*) beat UP Warriorz 135 all out (Harris 46, Perry 3-16, Devine 2-23, Asha 2-27) through 5 wickets

Finally, Royal Challengers Bangalore have received a fit within the Women's Premier League.

After 5 fits and numerous questions, Smriti Mandhana and Co were given their first win, beating UP Warriorz through 5 wickets with two overs to spare on the DY Patil Stadium.

And it used to be Kanika Ahuja, a 20-yr-previous uncapped Indian, who shone with the bat for them. Not the most costly participant within the WPL (Mandhana). Not probably the most skilled allrounder in T20I cricket (Ellyse Perry). Not one of the crucial global captains of their ranks (Sophie Devine and Heather Knight).

Her explosive innings of 46 off 30 balls, when Royal Challengers had been 60 for 4 after 9 overs within the chase of 136, has saved the workforce alive within the pageant. The left-hander, despatched forward of India global Richa Ghosh, stayed calm and in the end constructed a 60-run stand off 47 balls with Ghosh, who performed 2d mess around with an unbeaten 32-ball 31.

The handiest blip used to be that she could not whole a smartly-deserved fifty and spot throughout the win, falling whilst seeking to sweep Sophie Ecclestone.

But Wednesday used to be Royal Challengers’ day from the start and all of it labored out until the top regardless of continuously-programmed hiccups, like shedding each the openers inside of two overs, Mandhana falling cost effectively to an offspinner once more and Perry and Knight taking part in avoidable pictures.

Even prior to the sport, it used to be established that this used to be Royal Challengers’ remaining probability to stick in rivalry for the knockouts. They had been nonetheless alive mathematically. But first, they needed to put a bunch within the wins column.

Winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Mandhana threw the brand new ball to Devine, who has 110 wickets in 119 T20Is. Before this sport, she had handiest bowled two overs within the WPL and used to be hit for runs. Devine remaining bowled in global cricket in December remaining yr and her rustiness used to be visual in the ones two overs. However, the ploy in truth labored as she were given each openers Devika Vaidya and Alyssa Healy within the first over to set the tone. Megan Schutt then struck in the second one over to disregard Tahlia McGrath, giving Royal Challengers simply the type of shot within the arm they wanted in a should-win sport.

Sophie Devine made taking two wickets within the first over appear to be a no-fuss activity•BCCI

The nice get started looked as if it would give Royal Challengers renewed power at the box. Their frame language used to be higher and it confirmed within the fielding effort too. They did not let Warriorz construct stands and on the midway mark, leaving them reeling at 43 for five.

Then got here a second that can have undone all that Royal Challengers had labored for. Mandhana took Perry out of the assault after her first two overs went for simply seven runs and as a substitute were given offspinner Shreyanka Patil in to bowl.

That proved to be the primary large over for Warriorz, with 15 runs coming off at the side of the workforce’s fifty. Harris then blasted the following over off Asha Sobhana for 16, who had taken two wickets in her first two overs. The 50-run stand between Harris and Deepti Sharma got here at virtually run-a-ball. In between, Ghosh overlooked a stumping off Harris, and there used to be a dropped catch from Knight as smartly.

But simply when it gave the impression to be coming into acquainted territory for Royal Challengers, Perry got here again in and pushed aside each set batters in the similar over and added yet another in her subsequent over. Eventually, Warriorz had been bowled out for a underneath-par rating of 135.

There are questions aplenty nonetheless: the impact of captaincy on Mandhana, the drastic fall in shape for Renuka Singh, and whether or not can they win any other two video games.

But for now, they are nonetheless within the combine to make the knockouts, despite the fact that handiest simply.