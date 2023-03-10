Match Preview – RCB Women vs UPW Women, Women’s Premier League 2022/23, 8th Match





Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz

Two aspects, who want their captains – each international-elegance opening batters – to fireside.

All Royal Challengers Bangalore want at this time is a bit of of self belief after 3 instantly losses, and a large Smriti Mandhana innings will likely be key to that. She has were given excellent begins in the entire fits however she’s no longer been in a position to transform the ones, getting out to offspinners all thrice. UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy, in the meantime, has misplaced her wicket within the powerplay in each video games up to now.

While bruised Royal Challengers will likely be in search of their first win within the match, Warriorz will likely be taking a look so as to add extra issues towards their title to toughen their place after a loss within the earlier recreation.

Royal Challengers got here shut of their 3rd fit towards Gujarat Giants, in the end dropping through 11 runs, after a large loss of their first two video games. Though they’re mathematically no longer out of the contest but, some other defeat will dent their narrow hopes of qualifying for the knockouts.

Warriorz, then again, fell 42 runs brief towards the top-flying Delhi Capitals after finishing an epic chase towards Gujarat Giants to open their marketing campaign.

With the groups nonetheless understanding their proper combos, the captains of those two aspects have made a couple of baffling possible choices of their respective earlier video games. Warriorz had introduced in legspinning allrounder Devika Vaidya for the fit towards Capitals however didn’t bowl her within the recreation. Similarly, for the fit towards Giants, Royal Challengers changed batter Disha Kasat with legspinner Poonam Khemnar, who ended up no longer bowling even a unmarried over. Warriorz additionally picked rapid bowler Shabnim Ismail in the second one fit for allrounder Grace Harris, who had unmarried-handedly gained them their first fit.

Tahlia McGrath tried her best with an unbeaten 50-ball 90 against Capitals, but it all came a bit too late in the 211-run chase. She quickly got off the blocks and impressed with her power-hitting, taking on the likes of Jess Jonassen and Marizanne Kapp. Along with Harris – if she’s brought back into the XI – McGrath makes the Warriorz middle order look formidable. tried her best with an unbeaten 50-ball 90 against Capitals, but it all came a bit too late in the 211-run chase. She quickly got off the blocks and impressed with her power-hitting, taking on the likes of Jess Jonassen and Marizanne Kapp. Along with Harris – if she’s brought back into the XI – McGrath makes the Warriorz middle order look formidable.

Heather Knight has quickly become Mandhana’s go-to bowler with her part-time offspin. She’s proved she can deliver too, getting crucial breakthroughs in both games she has bowled. Apart from her four wickets across two games, the England captain also played a 11-ball cameo against Giants, scoring five fours and a six on her way to an unbeaten 30.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (possible): 1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 Sophie Devine/Dane van Niekerk, 3 Disha Kasat, 4 Ellyse Perry, 5 Heather Knight, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Kanika Ahuja, 8 Shreyanka Patil, 9 Megan Schutt, 10 Renuka Singh, 11 Preeti Bose

UP Warriorz (possible): 1 Alyssa Healy (capt, wk), 2 Shweta Sehrawat, 3 Kiran Navgire, 4 Tahlia McGrath, 5 Deepti Sharma, 6 Grace Harris, 7 Simran Shaikh, 8 Devika Vaidya, 9 Sophie Ecclestone/ Shabnim Ismail, 10 Anjali Sarvani, 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad

“I think every team is realising that to bowl on these wickets… they are batters’ paradise to be fair. There is no seam, there is no swing, quick outfield. It’s a real test as a bowling unit and I don’t think any team has been able to crack it yet. This is an area we improved on but we can get a lot more disciplined in terms of execution.”

Royal Challengers’ Sophie Devine after the loss to Giants





