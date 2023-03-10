Match Preview – RCB Women vs UPW Women, Women’s Premier League 2022/23, 8th Match

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz
Two aspects, who want their captains – each international-elegance opening batters – to fireside.
While bruised Royal Challengers will likely be in search of their first win within the match, Warriorz will likely be taking a look so as to add extra issues towards their title to toughen their place after a loss within the earlier recreation.
With the groups nonetheless understanding their proper combos, the captains of those two aspects have made a couple of baffling possible choices of their respective earlier video games. Warriorz had introduced in legspinning allrounder Devika Vaidya for the fit towards Capitals however didn’t bowl her within the recreation. Similarly, for the fit towards Giants, Royal Challengers changed batter Disha Kasat with legspinner Poonam Khemnar, who ended up no longer bowling even a unmarried over. Warriorz additionally picked rapid bowler Shabnim Ismail in the second one fit for allrounder Grace Harris, who had unmarried-handedly gained them their first fit.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (possible): 1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 Sophie Devine/Dane van Niekerk, 3 Disha Kasat, 4 Ellyse Perry, 5 Heather Knight, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Kanika Ahuja, 8 Shreyanka Patil, 9 Megan Schutt, 10 Renuka Singh, 11 Preeti Bose
UP Warriorz (possible): 1 Alyssa Healy (capt, wk), 2 Shweta Sehrawat, 3 Kiran Navgire, 4 Tahlia McGrath, 5 Deepti Sharma, 6 Grace Harris, 7 Simran Shaikh, 8 Devika Vaidya, 9 Sophie Ecclestone/ Shabnim Ismail, 10 Anjali Sarvani, 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad
“I think every team is realising that to bowl on these wickets… they are batters’ paradise to be fair. There is no seam, there is no swing, quick outfield. It’s a real test as a bowling unit and I don’t think any team has been able to crack it yet. This is an area we improved on but we can get a lot more disciplined in terms of execution.”
Royal Challengers’ Sophie Devine after the loss to Giants