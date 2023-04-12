Match Preview – Punjab Kings vs Titans, Indian Premier League 2023, 18th Match

Big image: Gujarat Titans glance to bop again

Rinku Singh did to Gujarat Titans an excessive model of what they did to groups final 12 months. In truth, their subsequent fighters, Punjab Kings, final 12 months had each and every explanation why to consider they'd performed sufficient after they were given Hardik Pandya first ball of the final over with 18 nonetheless to get, however Rahul Tewatia received Titans the fit with two sixes off the final two balls.

When Titans arise in opposition to Kings in Mohali on Thursday, they are going to need to temporarily soar again from the 5-sixes end from Rinku, which misplaced them what gave the impression an unlosable sport. Kings, coming off a loss themselves, will attempt to money in on any residual impact of the defeat Titans suffered.

On the road on this fit is a price ticket into the early most sensible 3. Both groups have received two video games every of their first 3 fits. Titans have appeared the extra bold facet, however Kings will glance to make use of their house benefit to the fullest.

Team news: Liam Livingstone is right here

After an extended wait, Liam Livingstone is after all in Mohali and coaching on the nets. If he performs, this shall be his first formal cricket fit since he jarred his knee on Test debut in Pakistan in December. He must take Matt Short’s position within the XI. There may well be temptation to play Kagiso Rabada, however Nathan Ellis has no longer performed badly in any respect. If they bat first, Kings may just bring to mind bringing one in all them in as Impact Player.

Hardik Pandya was once sick and ignored the final fit, however must be to be had for this come upon.

Toss and Impact Player technique

Punjab Kings

In the final fit, Kings began with out Sikandar Raza to peer if they might squeeze in Rabada all over the second one innings. A cave in with the bat intended Raza needed to be substituted in. Now, regardless that, Livingstone’s arrival may just make Kings pass with a extra standard facet.

Probable bat-first XI: 1 Prabhsimran Singh, 2 Shikhar Dhawan (capt), 3 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 4 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Sam Curran, 7 M Shahrukh Khan, 8 Harpreet Brar, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Rahul Chahar, 11 Arshdeep Singh

Probable box-first XI: 1 Shikhar Dhawan (capt), 2 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 3 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 4 Liam Livingstone, 5 Sam Curran, 6 M Shahrukh Khan, 7 Harpreet Brar, 8 Rishi Dhawan, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Rahul Chahar, 11 Arshdeep Singh

Gujarat Titans

Hardik must exchange Abhinav Manohar within the bat-first XI whilst it is still noticed in the event that they display religion in Yash Dayal or give him a smash after that fateful final over to Rinku. It isn’t a foul time to introduce the spectacular left-arm spinner, R Sai Kishore. Their Impact Player scene turns out looked after: Sai Sudharsan begins in the event that they bat first, Josh Little in the event that they box.

Probable bat-first XI: 1 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Sai Sudharsan, 4 Hardik Pandya (capt), 5 Vijay Shankar, 6 David Miller, 7 Rahul Tewatia, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 R Sai Kishore

Probable box-first XI: 1 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Hardik Pandya (capt), 4 Vijay Shankar, 5 David Miller, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Alzarri Joseph, 9 Josh Little, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 R Sai Kishore

Stats that topic

Livingstone has scored 119 runs off 69 balls in opposition to Rashid Khan: a median of 30 and a strike fee of 173.

Mohammed Shami hasn’t ever disregarded Shikhar Dhawan, who moves at 149 in opposition to him.