Match Preview – DC Women vs MI Women, Women’s Premier League 2022/23, Final





Big image: A WPL ultimate befitting the hype

Long ahead of the Women’s Premier League opener were given underway, there have been winding queues out of doors the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. Many within the crowd wore the Mumbai Indians’ blue jerseys from the previous years.

Few groups in franchise cricket command crowd give a boost to like Mumbai. And rather aptly, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led has made it to the name-conflict, even though they needed to take the scenic direction. Mumbai started the WPL on a top with 5 wins in 5 video games ahead of dropping two fits at the trot. That blip was once sufficient to rob them of direct access to the general.

Mumbai’s charge with the bat has been led by means of Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews. When surfaces were flat, Matthews has cashed in; and even if they have got taken flip, she has regarded in little bother due to taking part in on identical surfaces at house again in West Indies. She has additionally chipped in often together with her offspin and has 13 wickets to turn. Consistency from Harmanpreet has best helped issues.

Mumbai have used a collection best 4 – in Matthews, Yastika Bhatia, Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet – which is the least collection of avid gamers utilized by any crew for those spots. The 984 runs they have got scored is very easily the best possible out of all groups on this WPL with Delhi Capitals’ best 4 2nd with 838.

Any crew with Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp poses critical risk. But having won an instantaneous access to the general, Capitals have had a longish spoil heading into Sunday. All that mentioned, the inaugural WPL could not have was hoping for a greater ultimate. It will function two groups identified for his or her batting may however who combat each and every inch with the ball. Expect every other run-fest at Brabourne.

Delhi Capitals WWLWW (final 5 finished fits, most up-to-date first)

Mumbai Indians WWLLW

In the highlight: Meg Lanning and Amelia Kerr

Meg Lanning has no longer simply led Capitals with aplomb however within the procedure, additionally ensured that has no longer simply led Capitals with aplomb however within the procedure, additionally ensured that runs continue to flow from her bat on the best of the order. She started the WPL with a few part-centuries and has no longer regarded again. That she has had a strike fee in far more than 140 in spite of no longer in reality going hammer and tongs has stood out. Lanning isn’t any stranger to important finals and might be key on Sunday.

Allrounder Amelia Kerr has are compatible into the in a foreign country puzzle rather seamlessly for Mumbai. She has owned the No. 5 spot and has had a few fit-profitable performances with the bat – a forty five no longer out within the opener and 29 off simply 19 within the Eliminator. With the ball, Kerr has had a telling impact and has been wicketless in best 3 of her 9 video games.

Capitals didn’t use Poonam Yadav in any respect in spite of taking part in her of their final league sport. They may believe leaving her out for USA’s Tara Norris (groups can play 5 in a foreign country avid gamers if one among them is from an Associate country), Minnu Mani or Jasia Akhter.

Delhi Capitals: 1 Meg Lanning (capt), 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Marizanne Kapp, 5 Alice Capsey, 6 Jess Jonassen, 7 Arundhati Reddy, 8 Shikha Pandey, 9 Taniya Bhatia (wk), 10 Radha Yadav, 11 Poonam Yadav/Minnu Mani

Harmanpreet seldom likes to modify an aspect, particularly when they're profitable.

Mumbai Indians 1 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 2 Hayley Matthews, 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Amelia Kerr, 6 Pooja Vastrakar, 7 Issy Wong, 8 Amanjot Kaur, 9 Humaira Kazi, 10 Jintimani Kalita, 11 Saika Ishaque

Pitch and stipulations: Brabourne favours batters

The lowest rating by means of a crew batting first at Brabourne stadium is 138. Ten video games have already been performed right here and the general would be the eleventh. It is correct that the pitches have drained up a marginally – the entire economic system fee of the bowlers has come down from 9.09 within the first 5 video games (until March 12) on the venue to eight.07 for the last 5 (since March 14). But the batters have hit 42 sixes in the second one part as in comparison to 34 within the first. The tempo of run-scoring at Brabourne has tended to be a tad sooner than at DY Patil stadium.

Mumbai and Capitals have best ever confronted every different at DY Patil stadium. In truth, each groups have best performed 3 fits at Brabourne this whole season. Capitals have posted the best possible general at Brabourne within the WPL – 223 for two in opposition to Royal Challengers Bangalore

“Batting with her has been great fun. She has got a unique style which works for her. She takes the game on and turns it in our favour. Hopefully she comes in with a clear mind and is ready to take the game on and I can watch from the other end.”

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning on her opening spouse Shafali Verma

“We have a lot of experience from overseas players, who have led their teams and have done well. Our local players have enough experience of domestic cricket. The team combination allows you to express yourself than thinking about too many things.”

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur spells out the name of the game at the back of her consistency within the WPL





