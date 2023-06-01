Matas Buzelis signs with G League Ignite: Five-star SF is potential No. 1 pick in 2024 NBA Draft





Five-star basketball prospect Matas Buzelis, who is ranked because the No. 7 participant total by means of 247Sports and is a potential contender for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, introduced on Wednesday that he has signed with G League Ignite. Buzelis won provides from over a dozen faculties, together with prestigious colleges like Kentucky and Arizona, however opted for the pro path. He is prone to be a one-and-done participant in the fast-growing developmental league, which is uniquely adapted for blue-chip recruits.

G League Ignite has change into a well-liked vacation spot for top-end possibilities taking a look to broaden and get ready for the NBA. For example, Jalen Green, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, is a a hit instance of this means. Over the previous two draft cycles, the league produced 3 top-10 alternatives in Green, Jonathan Kuminga, and Dyson Daniels. Another potential top-three pick, Scoot Henderson, is anticipated to come back from the G League Ignite program.

Buzelis is a 6-foot-9, 190-pound aggregate ahead from Chicago who maximum not too long ago performed for Sunrise Christian in Kansas. He brings an extraordinary ability set to the desk that made his services and products extremely wanted. With a mixture of dimension and playmaking, he guarantees to be one of the vital thrilling long-term possibilities amongst draft-eligible avid gamers in 2024. According to Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports, after scouting Buzelis ultimate summer time, (*1*)

Buzelis will sign up for the G League Ignite roster for the 2023-24 season later this summer time, after he completes coaching in Chicago. The roster comprises Ron Holland, the No. 1 prospect, who additionally signed with this system on Wednesday, and Dink Pate, a top-30 prospect. This aggregate may just give this system an opportunity to supply 3 top-10 alternatives in the similar draft elegance for the primary time. The G League Ignite has change into a credible developmental program in NBA circles, as evidenced by means of it grooming former five-stars Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga into top-10 alternatives in the 2021 draft. The program has persisted to supply promising possibilities in the hot years, together with Isaiah Todd, Dyson Daniels, MarJon Beauchamp, and Jaden Hardy.

In a 2024 elegance that is thought to be weaker than the 2023 elegance, Buzelis has an opportunity to be one of the crucial G League Ignite’s highest-drafted possibilities and may just even surpass Green because the highest-drafted participant from this system since its inception in 2020.



