Matanzas High teen accused of beating teacher’s aide over Nintendo Switch pleads not guilty

The 17-year-old accused of violently attacking on a teacher’s aide at a high school in Flagler County has pleaded not guilty to battery charges.

Lawyers for the teen said he is not mentally competent to stand trial. They are asking to have him examined by experts.

Surveillance video from the brutal attack at Matanzas High School allegedly shows the student – who is described as approximately 6 feet, 6 inches tall and 270 pounds — throw the aide to the ground, knocking her unconscious. He then punches and kicks her several times before witnesses step in to pull him off.

Investigators said the student told them he lost his temper after the aide took away his Nintendo Switch. However, the victim in this case – Joan Naydich – spoke out recently on a GoFundMe page that was set up for her, saying she never took the boy’s game console away.

“For all you keyboard warriors, I just want to set the record straight. I never took the Nintendo Switch from him. From anyone that’s read or heard differently, I’ve been told this was unfortunately misinformation,” the post read.

Naydich added that she is “truly grateful” for the support she has received.

The teen is being held in jail on a $1 million bond, records show. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says he will be charged as an adult.

An arraignment is scheduled for March 6.