Masters 2023: Rory McIlroy misses cut for second time in three years after shooting 5 over in Round 2





(*5*)

Per week that started with such a lot promise will finish in utter unhappiness for Rory McIlroy. In his fifteenth Masters look, and 9th with the general leg of the profession grand slam at the line, the Northern Irishman will pack his baggage early for the second time in three years after carding a 5-over 77 in the second spherical and failing to make the cut with a 36-hole overall of 149.

While falling brief at Augusta National Golf Club is not anything new for McIlroy, this commute to the Peach State used to be massively other than the ones of years previous. Arriving in improbable shape and reputedly in first tools, McIlroy’s impartial state on Thursday used to be adopted by way of a full-on opposite Friday.

- Advertisement -

After signing for Thursday 72 that featured 5 birdies in Round 1 — McIlroy’s absolute best opening spherical since 2018 — the sector No. 3 possessed a quiet sense of trust {that a} river run used to be nonetheless in the playing cards even supposing his identify drifted seven off the ones in the lead. In order to mount this kind of comeback, a fast begin to Round 2 used to be required. That by no means got here to fruition.

Five bogeys in Rory’s first 11 holes — together with one at the out there par-5 second — grew to become the extremely unbelievable to an impossibility. Now a complete 17 strokes off that of most likely 36-hole chief Brooks Koepka in the clubhouse, the four-time primary champion assessed his standing and aimed to simply see the general part of the yr’s first primary championship.

A small spurt of power got here in the type of birdies at the two par 5s at the second 9, however that is all McIlroy may just muster as he bogeyed two of the general three holes, together with one in which he didn’t convert a attainable eagle probability and therefore bogeyed the sixteenth, sealing his destiny.

- Advertisement -

Only then did the grey clouds and drawing close climate start to roll into Augusta National, a sight emblematic of McIlroy’s event and profession grand slam aspirations — a minimum of this yr. Play used to be suspended mins after he exited the direction.

With rain drops falling, McIlroy walked off the 18th inexperienced, letting out a heavy sigh as he knew but every other alternative at historical past had handed him by way of. This as he continues, as CBS Sports’ Kyle Porter put it, his Forever War with Augusta National.

Gone used to be the euphoric feeling of 2022 when McIlroy walked off that very same inexperienced having performed one of the vital a laugh rounds of his whole profession. Gone used to be every other probability at finishing the profession grand slam as McIlroy must wait every other yr to try to enroll in the 5 males that experience completed as a lot.

- Advertisement -

And long gone from Augusta National this week used to be McIlroy.