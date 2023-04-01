Masters 2023 predictions, golf odds, top picks, props: Betting insider eyeing Scottie Scheffler to repeat

Jon Rahm will intention for his fourth victory of the season when he competes at Augusta National Golf Club on the 2023 Masters, which starts on Thursday, April 6 with Round 1. The 28-year-old Spaniard greater his victory general at the PGA Tour to 10 via profitable the Sentry Tournament of Champions, American Express and Genesis Invitational this yr. Rahm posted top-10 finishes on the Masters 4 instantly instances sooner than tying for twenty seventh position remaining yr. He is 8-1 in the newest 2023 Masters odds from Caesars Sportsbook, whilst reigning champion Scottie Scheffler is the 13-2 favourite.

Rory McIlroy, who used to be remaining yr’s runner-up, is 15-2, whilst 2015 winner Jordan Spieth and Cameron Smith spherical out the top 5 2023 Masters contenders at 14-1. Before locking in any 2023 Masters selections or golf predictions, you want to see what proven golf betting expert Patrick McDonald has to say, making an allowance for his fresh monitor file.

McDonald nonetheless likes to dip his feet into the having a bet swimming pools on a weekly foundation at the PGA Tour. He takes a measured manner to his outright choices and is having a successful 2022-23 season. McDonald is up virtually 17 devices this season, that means a haul of just about $1,700 for $100 bettors. He is having a successful season in each outright selections and head-to-head matchups.

McDonald nailed the Farmers Insurance Open, backing Homa (25-1) as his top selection. He hit every other 25-1 shot on the Houston Open, taking Tony Finau to win, and completed the 2021-22 season up 42 devices on his outrights, together with a monster 250-1 payout on Hudson Swafford at The American Express. Anyone who follows McDonald’s recommendation has been cashing in.

Top 2023 Masters professional selections

One surprising prediction from McDonald: He is fading Viktor Hovland, even supposing the Norwegian lately tied for 3rd on the Players Championship. Hovland’s ultimate spherical of the development used to be his easiest, as he shot a four-under, however he by no means contended for the identify, completing seven strokes in the back of match winner Scottie Scheffler.

It used to be the 25-year-old Hovland’s fourth top-10 end of the season, however he has no longer recorded a victory at the PGA Tour since profitable the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba in November 2021. He has struggled across the inexperienced this marketing campaign, as he’s 164th in general strokes won and 79th in placing, which considerations McDonald. See who else to fade here.

On the opposite hand, McDonald says “Scottie Scheffler should have a legitimate claim to another green jacket.” After completing nineteenth and 18th in his first two appearances within the Masters, the 26-year-old carried a three-stroke lead into the overall spherical remaining yr and maintained it to win his first main.

Scheffler has been sturdy up to now this season, completing twelfth or higher in 8 instantly tournaments, profitable two of them. The New Jersey local is excellent off the tee and he’s first amongst all golfers in strokes won off-the-tee, strokes won tee-to-green and ball-striking. He additionally has been the most productive in vegetables in law proportion and ranks 2d in scoring moderate and general strokes won. See who else to back here.

How to make 2023 Masters selections, bets

2023 Masters odds, box

Jon Rahm 15-2

Scottie Scheffler 8-1

Rory McIlroy 17-2

Cameron Smith 12-1

Jordan Spieth 15-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Tony Finau 20-1

Will Zalatoris 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Max Homa 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Dustin Johnson 25-1

Cameron Young 25-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 25-1

Tom Kim 25-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Sungjae Im 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Brooks Koepka 35-1

Sam Burns 35-1

Shane Lowry 35-1

Joaquin Niemann 45-1

Tyrrell Hatton 55-1

Corey Conners 55-1

Bryson DeChambeau 55-1

Tiger Woods 55-1

Aaron Wise 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Abraham Ancer 60-1

Justin Rose 65-1

Patrick Reed 65-1

Tommy Fleetwood 75-1

Si-Woo Kim 80-1

Russell Henley 80-1

Sahith Theegala 80-1

Billy Horschel 85-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Mito Pereira 90-1

Adam Scott 100-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Bubba Watson 100-1

Tom Hoge 100-1

Brian Harman 125-1

Seamus Power 125-1

Ok H Lee 125-1

Keegan Bradley 125-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Ryan Fox 125-1

Sergio Garcia 125-1

Alex Noren 150-1

Scott Stallings 150-1

Kurt Kitayama 150-1

Jason Kokrak 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Cameron Champ 150-1

Harold Varner 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Charl Schwartzel 175-1

Adam Meronk 175-1

Kevin Kisner 175-1

Phil Mickelson 200-1

Danny Willett 200-1

Francesco Molinari 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 250-1

Zach Johnson 300-1

Adam Svensson 300-1

JT Poston 300-1

Fred Couples 1000-1

Bernhard Langer 1000-1

Vijay Singh 1500-1

Mike Weir 1500-1

Larry Mize 2500-1

Jose Maria Olazabal 2500-1

Sandy Lyle 5000-1