Masters 2023 predictions, golf odds, picks, props: Betting insider targeting Scottie Scheffler to repeat

The PGA Tour’s primary season is right here, with the 2023 Masters set to tee off Thursday, April 6 at Augusta National Golf Club. Reigning champion Scottie Scheffler headlines a loaded 2023 Masters box that is also anticipated to come with five-time champion Tiger Woods. Scheffler, who received the Players Championship previous this month to declare the sector’s most sensible rating, went 10-under final yr to beat Rory McIlroy via 3 strokes. McIlroy will take a look at for the 9th time to win his 5th primary and entire a occupation grand slam on the Masters 2023.

Jon Rahm is the 15-2 favourite in Caesars Sportsbook’s newest 2023 Masters odds, with Scheffler (8-1) and McIlroy (17-2) proper in the back of. Before locking in any 2023 Masters choices or golf predictions, you want to see what proven golf betting expert Patrick McDonald has to say, taking into account his contemporary monitor file.

McDonald nonetheless likes to dip his ft into the having a bet swimming pools on a weekly foundation at the PGA Tour. He takes a measured method to his outright choices and is having a winning 2022-23 season. McDonald is up virtually 17 devices this season, which means a haul of just about $1,700 for $100 bettors. He is having a winning season in each outright choices and head-to-head matchups.

McDonald nailed the Farmers Insurance Open, backing Homa (25-1) as his best choice. He hit every other 25-1 shot on the Houston Open, taking Tony Finau to win, and completed the 2021-22 season up 42 devices on his outrights, together with a monster 250-1 payout on Hudson Swafford at The American Express. Anyone who follows McDonald’s recommendation has been cashing in.

Now, McDonald has centered his consideration at the 2023 Masters box and has locked in his perfect bets, most sensible sleepers and favorites to steer clear of. You can see them here.

Top 2023 Masters knowledgeable choices

One shocking prediction from McDonald: He is fading Viktor Hovland, even supposing the Norwegian not too long ago tied for 3rd on the Players Championship. The 25-year-old is appreciated over the likes of 2021 champion Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka and Sam Burns.

Hovland has 3 PGA Tour victories, however the latest was once in November 2021. He has completed within the most sensible 25 in 8 of 9 occasions this season. A tie for 3rd on the Players Championship was once his perfect of the season, however he was once seven strokes in the back of Scheffler. He is 84th in strokes won placing and 164th across the inexperienced, which may well be a topic at Augusta National. See who else to fade here.

On the opposite hand, McDonald says “Scottie Scheffler should have a legitimate claim to another green jacket.” The reigning champ completed twelfth or higher in six instantly occasions heading into WGC Match Play, going a mixed 94-under par. He defended his identify at Phoenix in February and tied for fourth attempting to do the similar on the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Scheffler has six victories since his maiden PGA Tour win at Phoenix in 2022. He leads the excursion in general strokes won and vegetables in law, so his ball-striking has been as robust as ever. See who else to back here.

How to make 2023 Masters choices, bets

McDonald has locked in his perfect bets for the Masters 2023 and has discovered a couple of longshots he loves, together with one golfer who is had quite a lot of luck at Augusta, however remains to be indexed at just about 100-1 to win all of it. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So which gamers must you goal or steer clear of for the 2023 Masters? And which confirmed golfer within the Masters 2023 box may just carry a monster payday of virtually 100-1? Check out the percentages underneath, then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald’s top picks for the Masters 2023, all from the knowledgeable who’s up just about $1,700 on his PGA Tour choices this season, and in finding out.

2023 Masters odds, box

Jon Rahm 15-2

Scottie Scheffler 8-1

Rory McIlroy 17-2

Cameron Smith 12-1

Jordan Spieth 15-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Tony Finau 20-1

Will Zalatoris 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Max Homa 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Dustin Johnson 25-1

Cameron Young 25-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 25-1

Tom Kim 25-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Sungjae Im 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Brooks Koepka 35-1

Sam Burns 35-1

Shane Lowry 35-1

Joaquin Niemann 45-1

Tyrrell Hatton 55-1

Corey Conners 55-1

Bryson DeChambeau 55-1

Tiger Woods 55-1

Aaron Wise 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Abraham Ancer 60-1

Justin Rose 65-1

Patrick Reed 65-1

Tommy Fleetwood 75-1

Si-Woo Kim 80-1

Russell Henley 80-1

Sahith Theegala 80-1

Billy Horschel 85-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Mito Pereira 90-1

Adam Scott 100-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Bubba Watson 100-1

Tom Hoge 100-1

Brian Harman 125-1

Seamus Power 125-1

Okay H Lee 125-1

Keegan Bradley 125-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Ryan Fox 125-1

Sergio Garcia 125-1

Alex Noren 150-1

Scott Stallings 150-1

Kurt Kitayama 150-1

Jason Kokrak 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Cameron Champ 150-1

Harold Varner 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Charl Schwartzel 175-1

Adam Meronk 175-1

Kevin Kisner 175-1

Phil Mickelson 200-1

Danny Willett 200-1

Francesco Molinari 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 250-1

Zach Johnson 300-1

Adam Svensson 300-1

JT Poston 300-1

Fred Couples 1000-1

Bernhard Langer 1000-1

Vijay Singh 1500-1

Mike Weir 1500-1

Larry Mize 2500-1

Jose Maria Olazabal 2500-1

Sandy Lyle 5000-1